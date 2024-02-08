Share A- A+ 100%

Against the backdrop of a busy election cycle globally, what impact would a change in national governments have on the private equity industry?

That’s a question Private Equity International has posed to private equity industry participants over the past few weeks.

Elections will always add an element of uncertainty to investing. GPs want certainty around regulatory changes to inform them better in managing their portfolio and running their businesses. Any uncertainty can cause a drag on investment momentum, which can impact new deals, exit timelines and capital allocation by LP investment committees.

So what are market participants saying?

Blackstone president and COO Jon Gray noted on the firm’s fourth quarter and full-year 2023 earnings call last month that uncertainty around this year’s US election will not discourage the firm nor affect its transaction activity. While sectors may be more or less affected by whichever party wins, Gray said he expects policy changes to be moderate. Private equity is all about its long-term approach to investing, and the firm “tries not to get caught up in the news of the day”, he said.

In the UK, GPs and advisers that PEI has spoken to do not seem perturbed by a potential change in government by year-end. “The industry has largely accepted it’s going to change. What’s good news is that the Labour Party has a fairly centrist approach to business, and I don’t think that’s causing any fear from the business community,” says a managing partner at a UK mid-market firm.

On transaction activity, some sources have told us that GPs are going to move ahead with plans to sell portfolio companies earlier than expected, ahead of a potential increase in tax on carried interest. Founder-owned businesses may see it as a fitting time to take money off the table and de-risk portfolios, which could lead to some growth in minority deals, says Allan Bertie, head of European investment banking at Raymond James.

Changes to the way carried interest is taxed is one area that may lead to disruption in the industry. When Investec surveyed fund managers in 2021, nearly half of respondents said they would change tax residency if carried interest were to be taxed as income rather than capital gains. This sentiment appears to be moderating: when the bank ran the same survey for a report last month, just 30 percent said they would relocate outside of the UK, while 43 percent of respondents with UK-based funds said they would not change anything if the tax on carry was increased.

In the UK, it appears that both major parties recognised that government needs closer partnership with the private sector. That is evident in pension reform outlined in the Mansion House Compact, in which nine of the UK’s largest defined contribution pensions plan to allocate 5 percent of aggregate assets to unlisted investments by 2030. If it wins the next general election, Labour has also pledged to review the entire pensions landscape to get better returns for savers and for DC money to find its way into supporting UK businesses.

With nearly $3 trillion of dry powder as of end-2023 and increasing pressure from LPs to deploy capital, the biggest consideration in 2024 for GPs is stability – high interest rates are still rippling through economies and have had a direct bearing on private equity portfolios, as we’ve explored. PEI’s latest LP Perspectives study found that two-thirds of investors view interest hikes as one of the top three factors taking the greatest toll on portfolios, followed by recession in core markets and high inflation.

Private equity’s long-term approach to investing has held up well across market turmoil and changes in governments. Uncertainty around election results doesn’t appear to be keeping many industry participants up at night, for now.