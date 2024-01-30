LPs aren’t aligned on the negotiation of fund terms

GPs need to get ready for increasing compliance requirements, especially as the industry expects more inflows from individual investors, a conference has heard.

Increased scrutiny from regulators and industry-wide calls for transparency are steps in the right direction for the growing private markets, yet more needs to be done in standardising fund documents, a conference has heard.

Speaking on a panel at IPEM Cannes on Thursday, Carolin Blank, head of relationship management EMEA at Hamilton Lane, said: “Private equity has always come with this customisation of requests, and that has led to a proliferation of side letters, which again prolong negotiations and make them more costly and more onerous. If more standardised terms were set out in the LPAs, as opposed to individual side letters, then transparency really could benefit all investors in the fund, large and small.”

She added that small investors who might not have that much influence could be the biggest beneficiaries of standardised terms.

Blank also noted that there hasn’t been much movement over the last year on LP-friendly terms. There are two reasons for this, she said: LPs aren’t aligned on what they push for in negotiations; and some LPs have used the current market environment to get access to and secure relationships with GPs that have previously been oversubscribed or hard to access.

“Some are trying to get better discounts on management fees, others are trying to improve the reporting requirements. Others are focusing on partnership expenses, while others are negotiating their ESG provisions. There’s a big breadth and a big spectrum of what LPs are pushing for.”

The US Securities and Exchange Commission’s sweeping new private funds rules, first proposed in February 2022, are a clear example of how regulators globally want more visibility into certain areas of the private funds industry, including GP-led secondaries, preferential treatment, and fees and expenses reporting. Similarly, the SEC’s overhaul of the Advisers Act requires funds to shift their approach ahead of the compliance date in March 2025 in relation to the use of subscription facilities and reporting performance numbers.

Blank noted that GPs also need to be more thoughtful about the composition of their limited partner advisory committees, especially around the quality and diversity of LPs. “LPACs are key [in the LP-GP discussion on governance and transparency], and I think common current market practice has mostly determined the commitment size as to who sits on the LPAC.”

As private markets managers increasingly tap private individuals for inflows, there’s also a greater need for more regulation on semi-liquid vehicles, noted Gaetan Aversano, deputy head of private markets at Union Bancaire Privée, on the same panel.

“When you look at semi-liquids as opposed to closed funds, as an LP, you want to be able to dig pretty deep into the liquidity mechanisms that [the GP has put] in place and ensure that the GP is actually able to deliver the promised 5 percent NAV liquidity on a quarterly basis. When we conduct due diligence on these types of structures, we expect from the GP full transparency and openness and access to different types of information.”

Aversano noted that a GP’s valuation practices are also essential. “You need to make sure that the processes and practices that are in place at the GP level are extremely robust. We want to make sure that investors that come in and out [of a semi-liquid fund] do come in and out at the true valuation of the underlying portfolio.” As such, getting access to data on portfolio assets, portfolio loans and companies is important, according to Aversano.

“My expectation going forward is that there will be more uniformity in reporting and disclosures to LPs. As GPs are increasingly looking to raise capital from private clients, regulators will step in and there will be further regulations. Technology platforms may also play a critical role in helping the industry scale and enabling the broader standardisation and uniformity that we want to see,” Aversano said.

Concerns around NAV loans

Aversano and Blank agreed there needs to be stronger legal documentation on the use of NAV loans.

“LPs need to understand that this comes at a cost: the cost is overall decreased performance with the usage of NAV loans,” said Aversano.

Aversano also noted that there should be full transparency on pricing and LPAC oversight in the process: “LPs that need liquidity may otherwise sell some of their LP stakes on the secondaries market. We know that the discounts there have increased compared to the historical average. So, is that really a better solution than receiving an early distribution, an accelerated distribution, even though it’s financially engineered from a manager that you want to retain a relationship with?”

For Blank, NAV loans that are used to drive distributions to lock in the IRR are a form of cross-collateralisation in a GP-friendly way. They are not, however, as widely used as is often assumed, with just about 15 percent of GPs currently using NAV loans, she noted.

“What we think is more interesting is that about 20 percent of LPAs allow the use of NAV loans without any LP approval. This is where LPs need to push back,” Blank said.

“Some GPs are quite transparent on the use of NAV loans. Others might only disclose it in their quarterly financial statement. But it is, again, a conflict of interest. That should require a conflict-of-interest vote for LPs, and they should really have a say in that.”