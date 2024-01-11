LPs aren’t loving the ‘synthetic’ distribution boom

A Capstone survey has found that more than half of LPs consider NAV financing and preferred equity a ‘poor’ way to generate liquidity.

More data emerged this week to suggest that a significant number of LPs aren’t thrilled about the proliferation of distributions engineered through NAV financing.

Capstone Partners’ Liquidity Solutions Survey 2023 found that NAV financing and preferred equity have been used by 12 percent of GP respondents in the past, and this year will see a slight uptick to 14 percent. This is despite more than half of LP respondents viewing NAV financing and preferred equity as a ‘poor’ way to generate liquidity.

These results are not wholly unexpected. Several prominent LPs have been rather vocal in recent months about their dislike of NAV facilities used solely to improve distributed to paid-in ratios. This is in part because, as Private Equity International noted in November, such distributions are sometimes recallable, meaning some LPs may have trouble redeploying the capital as fresh commitments.

Scott Ramsower, head of private equity funds at Teacher Retirement System of Texas, is among the latest to wade into this debate. In December, Ramsower told affiliate title Buyouts the institution was against distributions created via NAV financing, noting that the practice involved “cross-collateralising the equities” in its portfolio and was inefficient given that an LP could get leverage cheaper than the GP.

“We’re overallocated, we need money back, so that’s creative,” he said. “However, they’re not getting credit for it in our track record analysis, as all DPI is not created equal in our opinion. We call these use cases ‘synthetic DPI’ and we carve it out when we assess their performance.”

Transparency also appears to be a sticking point for LPs. Half or more of LPs surveyed by Capstone said their GPs weren’t transparent in the use of liquidity tools – a dynamic that, as Capstone noted in its report, can foster distrust. The report also found that investors are at vastly different stages in their understanding of alternative liquidity and financing techniques.

It’s important to note that LPs aren’t against liquidity options more broadly. Indeed, the Capstone survey found that minority or dividend recapitalisation and GP-led secondaries are much preferred, with 61 percent and 57 percent of investors believing them to be good ways to generate liquidity, respectively.

DPI is just one possible use for NAV facilities. According to an October white paper from Crestline Investors, only 8.4 percent of NAV financings completed by the firm over the past eight years were for distributions. Re-investment was the most common use, at 65.7 percent, followed by refinancing at 25.9 percent.

That said, those GPs using these facilities for the sole purpose of handing cash to LPs may want to rethink whether the ends justify the means. Though an enhanced DPI may look good on paper, it appears not all LPs will be thankful for the privilege of receiving what may be an expensive ‘synthetic’ distribution.

