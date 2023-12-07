Share A- A+ 100%

High interest rates have been an ongoing pain point for private markets throughout 2023 and continue to be a source of worry for investors over the year ahead. According to Private Equity International’s LP Perspectives 2024 Study, 66 percent of respondents expect interest rate hikes to be one of the top three factors impacting the performance of their private markets portfolios over the next 12 months, outweighing fears of recession in core markets (59 percent), high inflation (53 percent) and geopolitical uncertainty (32 percent).

There are some bright spots among the data. Appetite for private equity has improved slightly, with 31 percent of respondents intending to invest more capital in the asset class, up from 28 percent in the 2023 study. This is despite the fact that 22 percent of LPs saw private equity fall below benchmarks over the past 12 months, and 24 percent expect it to perform below benchmarks over the year ahead. As a point of comparison, no respondents expect private debt to underperform against benchmarks over the next 12 months, which is the first time that we have seen such a result for private credit since the study first began collecting this data point for the asset class more than 10 years ago.

Interest in private equity secondaries funds and co-investment opportunities remains robust, and a growing share of LPs are also keen to back burgeoning strategies such as GP stakes.

The share of LP respondents that have invested in GP stakes funds has risen from 29 percent in the 2023 study to 34 percent, while the proportion of respondents that would like to invest in these funds but are yet to do so has more than doubled year on year (from 7 percent to 15 percent). Indeed, Joseph Lombardo, head of private equity general partner advisory at Houlihan Lokey, tells PEI that he expects LP interest in GP stakes funds to continue to accelerate “as more LPs diligence the space and then have positive experiences investing in GP stakes”.

Meanwhile, some LPs are beginning to gain respite from the denominator effect. The proportion of respondents that are overallocated to private equity dropped to 18 percent from 24 percent over the last year – the lowest share since the 2021 study. (Stay tuned to the PEI Spotlight podcast channel for our upcoming LP Perspectives episode, where members of the PEI editorial and research team will be digging into what’s behind this drop, as well as what actions those institutions that are still grappling with overallocation are taking.)

Perhaps most encouraging of all for the private funds industry is LPs’ long-term outlook on private markets investing relative to the public markets. In light of the high interest rate and inflationary environment, some 46 percent of respondents are ‘positive’ or ‘very positive’ about private markets versus public markets in the short run –a figure thatrises to around 75 percent in the long run.

The long-term nature of private markets investments is often touted as one of their key advantages. Our latest survey shows that the majority of LP respondents share this view –even as they grapple with multiple challenges.

