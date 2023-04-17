Lux Capital raises $1.2bn

Lux Capital has held a final close for its eighth fund.

Fund name: Lux Ventures VIII

Amount raised: $1.2 billion

Stage of fundraising: Final close

Predecessor fund: Lux Ventures VII

Lux Capital Management has held a final close on $1.2 billion for Lux Ventures VIII.

Capital raised for the fund will be used to invest with an early-stage, venture capital strategy in deep technology-focused companies. The predecessor fund, Lux Ventures VII, held a final close on $685 million in June 2021.

