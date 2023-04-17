Lux Capital raises $1.2bn

Fund name: Lux Ventures VIII
Amount raised: $1.2 billion
Stage of fundraising: Final close
Predecessor fund: Lux Ventures VII
Lux Capital Management has held a final close on $1.2 billion for Lux Ventures VIII.
Capital raised for the fund will be used to invest with an early-stage, venture capital strategy in deep technology-focused companies. The predecessor fund, Lux Ventures VII, held a final close on $685 million in June 2021.
Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.