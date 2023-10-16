Share A- A+ 100%

Though host to a number of substantial institutional investors, the Middle East isn’t exactly known for its abundance of quality GPs. Huda Al-Lawati is among those hoping to rectify that dynamic.

Al-Lawati serves as founder and chief executive of Aliph Capital, a growth firm launched in 2021 to invest across the Gulf Cooperation Council states. She launched Aliph following a two-year stint at Dubai’s Gateway Partners and, before that, three years as chief investment officer for Saudi investment company Savola Group. She previously spent more than a decade at the now-collapsed Abraaj Group – most recently as partner and CIO for MENA – before her departure in 2016.

The Abu Dhabi-based firm is seeking $250 million for its debut vehicle, Aliph Fund I, per a September statement. The fund has received a $125 million anchor commitment from Abu Dhabi’s ADQ and in August secured an undisclosed commitment from Jada Fund of Funds, a unit financed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Fund I completed its debut investment last year, acquiring 100 percent of Dubai retailer The Pet Shop. The vehicle will be capable of completing minority and majority transactions in GCC’s mid-market, with a focus on growth opportunities. Its ticket sizes will range from $15 million to $40 million.

Private Equity International caught up with Al-Lawati on the back of Jada’s commitment last month to discuss Aliph’s ongoing fundraise.

What was the impetus behind launching Aliph Capital?

I’m from Oman; I did college in the US then went back to Oman in 2002 to work and got lured by Dubai. In 2021, I was witnessing what was happening in the GCC and I noticed… that we have amazing macro tailwinds driven by oil-price buoyancy, driven by reform, driven by public investment, and all of that emanates from a very strong commitment to diversification. I also noticed that as a region we [showed] incredible resilience in the face of negative oil prices during covid, and I think some of the best handling of covid happened in the UAE and Saudi.

The combination of those factors led me to set up Aliph Capital. The idea behind Aliph Capital is to have a GCC-based… alternative asset manager that is independent. We have a lot of, I would say, government-backed asset managers, but [I wanted to build] an independent asset manager that eventually is a leading manager at the global scale. As a region, we write a lot of cheques but we don’t have a lot of leading asset managers globally.

Fund I has attracted a couple of very notable Middle Eastern LPs. Are you targeting overseas commitments as well?

So far, the people who have come into our funds are Middle Eastern and primarily institutional. I think that’s kind of the way we are geared as well. We are very sort of institutional in our approach and very developed. We’re not like a mom-and-pop shop type of business.

It’s all Middle Eastern capital so far. We are talking to international investors. We are not necessarily expecting a huge chunk of the capital to come from that simply because most institutional investors and investors in general have a different approach to first-time managers versus established managers. And doing a first-time manager in a region that is not your region or your primary region is difficult for most investors.

Would it be fair to suggest that Middle Eastern LPs are also committing to help build the local investment ecosystem, rather than purely for a commercial return?

Some of them… have a commitment to catalysing the private equity asset class in the region – because they do believe in it as a conduit of capital into the economy, which I think is very accurate – but not all. And even the ones that do, they still solve for track record and return and deal sourcing and all of those things. So you still have to go through that.

But I think in terms of the environment, it’s interesting that when we started in October of 2021, the overall investment environment has become harder compared to that. But for us specifically, it’s been a bit of a different trajectory for two reasons. One is the GCC versus the rest of the world stands in a very good place – I think the only other region that’s the same is probably India… We are not seeing a risk of getting into a recession, where we actually still have growth.

How difficult have you found it as a female founder raising capital in the Middle East?

I would say that in the Middle East and with institutions, it’s not an advantage ever; I think global private equity funding will tell you that it’s never an advantage. But I think institutions, especially the more progressive ones, are genderblind, or try to be genderblind. And we haven’t had that as a huge challenge with the sovereigns and governments. We have a weird situation in the Middle East where the government is moving so fast and progressing so fast, they’re almost ahead of the private sector.

There’s always a little bit of… trying to find the guy in the room. That happens. With families, it is a challenge. Many of them struggle to figure out who [they are] backing and or if it is just you… Will you be able to do it, and do you really have that experience? So people discount your experience as a woman on the family side. But I think overall, what matters is track record and capability, and what’s worked for us is the dearth of talent and specifically track record in this space, in this region, within private equity.

You left Abraaj well before it collapsed. Do you expect that connection, given the negative connotations around Abraaj, to be an issue when fundraising?

[For the] asset class, it was a bit of a punch in the face. I think people are recovering from that. What I’m finding is sophisticated investors understand that there were certain people who did certain things – it doesn’t reflect on 300 people who worked there, and that there was capability and talent and experience within the firm.

I would say for me personally, no, I haven’t had it as a challenge. I haven’t had somebody that [said] oh, you were here and that’s a problem. I think people do recognise that… if you’re looking to get emerging market, private equity experience [and] talent, you will end up looking at that pool.