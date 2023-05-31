Share A- A+ 100%

While private equity’s biggest funds continue to get larger and many institutional investors are consolidating their GP relationships in order to deploy larger tickets, US multifamily office Pennington Partners is going in a decidedly different direction.

Pennington Partners was originally established to serve the needs of two founding families. In February, the office – which has $1.74 billion of assets under management, according to Private Equity International data – launched its private equity platform, Pennington Private Access.

Late last year, the firm hired Greg DeNinno to lead up the platform. He joined Pennington from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, where he oversaw the $23.71 billion endowment’s private equity portfolio.

At HHMI, DeNinno was focused on writing large commitment cheques to sizeable brand-name managers “to sort of feed the machine”, he told Private Equity International. As a result, it shut out investments in smaller funds where tickets the LP would look to make could, on average, be in line with what a manager was targeting for a raise.

“It’s very difficult to make the numbers work at the small end of the market, where we tend to find the best opportunities in terms of consistently being able to make more than a 2x, 3x normal return,” DeNinno explained.

Compared with institutional investors, the family office market is “vastly underallocated”, DeNinno said. “If I can couple the sort of hope and dream of walking away from a big portfolio to create a small portfolio that is solely focused on the best segments of the private equity market and do that with capital from people who need exposure to private equity – if you can blend those two together, you can really create sort of a powerful formula.”

Pennington is currently raising a vehicle targeting $100 million. It anticipates its high-net-worth family clients will make up one-third to one-half of the investor base, and intends to seek outside capital from other small pools of capital that don’t have an internal team and would benefit from private equity exposure. Over time, DeNinno expects further vintages will increase in size.

For those clients who are looking for more private equity exposure beyond the fund, the private equity team can also help with those allocations.

Pennington is “purposefully starting off small” in order to prove its concept to clients. The vehicle will make less than 10 fund commitments of between $5 million and $10 million and will also seek co-investments and independent, or fundless, sponsor deals.

Bootstrap strategy

In terms of the managers it is looking to back, DeNinno said a firm’s strategy is just as important as the individuals running the business.

Pennington will “focus on individuals that are relatively early in their personal wealth journey, which of course leads you to people that are raising smaller amounts of capital”, DeNinno explained. Those individuals tend to be earlier in their career “in that the carried interest element of their incentive is going to be much more important to them than the management fee they earn just by showing up every day”.

It is also looking for firms that are run by “at least” a couple of individuals who are “respectful and have an admiration for each other”, and teams that have “some sort of diversity of thought and backgrounds”.

In terms of strategy, Pennington is looking for GPs that are looking to back “bootstrap businesses” – companies that have gotten to scale and have not yet taken institutional capital. By hiring a new senior professional, streamlining processes or simply professionalising the way the business works, for example, you can “bake in your 2x or 3x return right there, just by having done that”, DeNinno said.

“We are looking to find the smaller growth investors that are the feeder funds to the massive amounts of capital that are upstream and are really convenient buyers,” DeNinno added. “You also often have the ability to roll a portion of your proceeds into the new deal if you have confidence that the new private equity owner is going to probably do another good job and make even another multiple on the capital.”

The firm is also looking for managers that have specialised strategies, whether that be by sector, geography or deal type.

“That helps us whittle down the list of eligible managers that we would look at. If they’re not specialised in something, then we just don’t consider them,” DeNinno said.

Pennington will predominantly back North American private equity firms, with the remaining balance in Western Europe. The US has a “huge homogeneous economy where a business can scale pretty quickly because it’s just a big market”, while Europe is “sort of a federation of smaller economies” where small businesses have tended to look at both their home market and European expansion.

The funds and businesses Pennington is looking to back will also have a technology element. In Europe, those businesses have a “slightly discounted valuation” compared with their US peers. If managers opt to expand these businesses into the US rather than their home markets, “there’s this arbitrage, potentially, to enter an investment at a European multiple, exit at a US multiple”, DeNinno explained.

Deeper alignment

DeNinno is able to take a strong approach to alignment by putting his own capital to work in the investments Pennington makes.

At HHMI, he was building portfolios for the benefit of fulfilling a mission. “Trust me, that warms my heart… but yet, you’re not really aligned.” On being able to put his own money to work, DeNinno said: “I don’t think it’s a bold statement to say that that element of alignment is pretty powerful.”

Being able to put money behind those investments LPs are backing and the alignment it brings is something he believes is missing in the endowment and foundation world.

“That doesn’t mean that they don’t perform well. They do,” he said. However, he believes that strong performance doesn’t necessarily lead to meaningful discussions around the ups and downs of private equity investments, “as maybe you would want your allocator to be doing”.