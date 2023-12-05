Share A- A+ 100%

As the GP stakes universe becomes increasingly crowded, managers in this space must find ways to distinguish their capital from that of others. Australia-listed Pacific Current Group believes it has such an edge.

Pacific Current is a Tacoma, Washington-headquartered firm that uses balance sheet capital to acquire minority stakes predominantly in small and mid-market alternatives managers. Its 16-strong portfolio includes the likes of Australian fund of funds manager Roc Partners, London-headquartered real assets firm Astarte Capital Partners and Denver-headquartered infrastructure firm Aether Investment Partners.

“I always tell people we’re the oldest GP stakes firm you’ve never heard of,” chief executive and chief investment officer Paul Greenwood tells Private Equity International.

The firm, as it looks today, was formed in 2014 through a merger between two pioneers of GP stakes investing: US-headquartered Northern Lights Capital Group, which Greenwood co-founded in 2006, and Australia-listed Treasury Group. Northern Lights invested via its 2007-vintage Northern Light Capital Partners fund.

“When you have permanent capital, ultimately your investors still may want to get liquid – and so the question is, how do you get them liquid?” says Greenwood. “Our answer to that was to merge our company or our fund into a public company in Australia, and our investors received equity in that public company and then could get liquid at their discretion. And since that time, we have been investing off our balance sheet.”

Pacific Current made headlines in Australia this year after facing a takeover bid from one of its own portfolio companies: GQG Partners, a Florida-headquartered equities firm that Pacific Current backed in 2016, attempted to buy its parent company and had its bid rejected by River Capital, Pacific Current’s biggest shareholder. GQG’s chief executive, Tim Carver, had previously served as Pacific Current’s chief; though GQG wasn’t the only bidder, its offer was reportedly Pacific Current’s preferred option.

Pacific Current offers portfolio managers “highly flexible capital”, Greenwood says. “You’re not going to find more flexible capital than ours in terms of how we structure our investments… We’re agnostic. We don’t care if the percentage is small, and we’re willing to do top-line deals or bottom-line deals, deals with or without carry.”

What also sets Pacific Current apart is a novel fund distribution service it offers to portfolio managers. “We’re one of the few firms that actually can provide real distribution or fundraising to these companies, so we can go raise capital on behalf of these companies,” Greenwood says.

“We have our own broker-dealer, so we’ve taken some of our US companies and we’ve raised capital in Australia for them, for instance. That is really attractive because Australia is a market that non-Australian investors or non-Australian investment firms all want access to, but it’s tough to do it without a partner.”

Pacific Current has raised “about $5 billion” on behalf of its portfolio GPs, Greenwood says, noting that the firm is remunerated for the optional service.

“We can supplement what they do. That’s the nice thing about when you own a stake in the business – all you care about ultimately is that it’s the best thing for the business,” he adds. “So sometimes if they have a great placement agent… we’ll often say, ‘Yeah, you should go with them.’ We don’t invest so that we can distribute product; we distribute product to enhance the value of our investments.”

Expanding access

Though exits are a rare sight in GP stakes investing, Pacific Current has completed some notable examples. In 2018, the firm sold its 23.4 percent stake in public equities manager Aperio Group to US private equity firm Golden Gate Capital. Pacific Current had acquired the stake for $31.8 million in December 2015 and sold it for about $73 million. Golden Gate then sold Aperio to BlackRock in 2021.

Pacific Current’s ability to generate liquidity through events such as these is partly by design.

“It’s very difficult to buy a minority piece of [a] healthy funds management business and then insert a mechanism that allows you to exit. When you’re doing a minority deal, the owners are very sensitive to who replaces that part,” Greenwood says. “Our protection for that is one we invest earlier, so we’re not investing in the late innings – to use a baseball analogy. Often with our investments, there is another transaction… and that’s where we exit.”

While events like the Aperio sale have helped Pacific Current continue to invest from its own balance sheet, Pacific Current may raise third-party capital in future.

“We are seriously considering managing external capital,” Greenwood notes. “That’s something that we definitely foresee in our future.”

Investors are slowly becoming more comfortable with dedicated GP stakes funds. A larger proportion of LPs in PEI’s LP Perspectives 2024 Study say they have either invested in one or more GP stakes funds or have intentions to invest in such a fund (49 percent this year, versus 36 percent in last year’s survey).

Playing defence

GP stakes investing is not without its risks. Such transactions, if the capital is not used appropriately, can undermine the alignment between an underlying GP and its investors.

“We do everything [using] day one start-up money, like you want us to underwrite the expenses to get the business going,” says Greenwood. “Other uses are to take out non-strategic founders or non-strategic partners in the business – maybe someone that financed the business early on, but that can’t really add value to the business. Providing capital for GP commitments is another big one.”

Pacific Current seeks to diminish risk by minimising the share of carried interest it acquires.

“We’ve done deals where we bought 0 percent of carry, and there’s a few reasons for that,” Greenwood notes. “One is that if you have a bunch of funds up and running and you try to sell me your carry, there’s enormous information asymmetry that can’t be overcome. You say, ‘Paul, my carry is worth $50 million,’ and the only way for me to protect myself is to discount that at a big number.”

Pacific Current is also wary of managers that are too eager to sell.

“We’re actually interested in people that want to sell less of their business than more,” says Greenwood. “The reason for that is we want people that are so bullish on their business, they’re almost reluctant sellers. And oftentimes we’ll start our conversation with, ‘Well, tell us how much you’re interested in selling.’ If they say something like, ‘We’re open to sell 25 percent to 75 percent of the business,’ we actually shut down the conversation.”