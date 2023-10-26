Share A- A+ 100%

Now that a number of the large-cap private equity funds have closed or are getting to the tail-end of their fundraises, the lower and mid-markets could be recipients of more cheques from LPs.

This week, Private Equity International reported that the top 15 funds to hold a final close between Q1 and Q3 collected more than $200 billion in total for the first time in at least the last six years, according to our preliminary data.

With these managers and others raking in lofty amounts, is the outlook bleak for smaller managers raising capital in the lower to mid-markets? Analysis carried out by Cambridge Associates on its private investments database last year shows that small- and mid-cap deals have achieved a higher average MOIC of 2.8x compared with 2.4x for large companies, reflecting the potential for outperformance.

As well as lower levels of leverage, companies at the smaller end of the market tend to be acquired at lower valuations, according to both Cambridge Associates’ report and market participants with whom PEI spoke. There are plenty of bolt-on opportunities, as private equity-owned platform companies have the firepower to acquire a large base of earlier-stage competitors. Likewise, there’s plenty of opportunities for sponsor-to-sponsor exits, as well as exits to private equity-owned companies in this end of the market.

While it’s true that MOIC dispersion by company size indicates how small companies have the largest percentage of “big” winners, according to the Cambridge Associates report, those companies also have the highest percentage of losses. Investing in this area often requires a heavy level of due diligence and analysis in order to ensure LPs are backing winners.

Market sources this week told PEI that there has continued to be a substantial, sophisticated pocket of LPs dedicated to the lower and mid-markets because of the return potential of the funds that deploy into them. One placement agent pinned the share at half of the overall LP universe.

Like the larger end of the market, there is a fundraising bifurcation at the lower ends. On the one hand, there has been a group of the very best lower mid-market managers that can still hold quick, oversubscribed fundraises, Hans-Christian Moritz, managing director at Munich Private Equity Partners, told PEI. Four of the last five funds the lower mid-market-focused fund of funds manager has committed to reached their hard-caps in three to four months and were “massively oversubscribed”, only allowing in a handful of new LPs, Moritz added.

The lower- and mid-markets, on the other hand, include many first-time fund managers who are still facing an uphill battle raising in the current market, Kelly DePonte, managing director at placement agent Probitas Partners told us this week.

Here’s some good news for those managers in the lower to mid-markets: preliminary analysis of advisory firm and placement agent Rede Partners’ H2 2023 Liquidity Index data shared with PEI suggests that 50 percent of LPs expect to increase their exposure to lower mid-market buyouts over the coming months – up from 42 percent in H1. The desire for mid-market buyout allocations is on the up too – 46 percent expect to increase exposure, up from 38 percent in the first half.

Those operating outside of the scope of the mega-funds will be pleased to see these large closes are beginning in earnest in the hope they can redirect broader investor attention to their segment of the market.