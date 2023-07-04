Share A- A+ 100%

Global placement firm MVision Private Equity Advisers is pulling out of Hong Kong amid a repositioning of its business in Asia-Pacific, Private Equity International has learned.

The London-headquartered firm will seek to relocate any remaining staff in the Special Administrative Region to other locations, founder and chief executive Mounir ‘Moose’ Guen told PEI. He noted that MVision will continue to service Asia-Pacific from its existing Sydney and San Francisco outposts.

MVision’s most recent managing director for Asia-Pacific, Debbie Liu, left the firm in June, according to her LinkedIn. Liu joined in January 2022 to replace Jonathan Lee, who joined Eaton Partners as its head of APAC in November 2021, PEI reported at the time.

The firm’s strategic repositioning comes at a pivotal moment for Asia-Pacific fundraising, with some LPs rethinking their appetites amid rising geopolitical tensions and regulatory uncertainty in China – the region’s largest private equity market. The Asia-Pacific placement agent landscape has also seen a raft of significant people moves in recent years, along with several Western entrants, including Asante Capital and Rede Partners.

“We’re not leaving the region,” Guen said. “When you go through the rationale of what is happening at the moment, one has to take the kind of business decisions relative to what makes sense in the current market environment. It doesn’t mean that we don’t have a presence in the region, but the presence is different to what it’s been before, based on the dynamics of the market at this particular point in time.”

China has played a significant role in Asia-Pacific’s private equity slowdown. Greater China’s share of Asia-Pacific fundraising shrank to 24 percent in 2022 – a 15-year low – while its share of deal value fell to 31 percent – a nine-year low – according to Bain & Co.

Asia-Pacific accounted for a mere 1.3 percent of global fundraising in the first quarter of 2023, PEI data shows.

“The ability [in China] to have billion-dollar companies in short periods of time… is really an exceptional dynamic, but if it’s not accessible at this particular point in time and it will not be accessible in the view of the investors in the near future… there is the potential that the rate of activity in the region drops quite dramatically,” Guen said.

“If China doesn’t shift in the very short term… the attention will go towards Japan and Australia predominantly, and a little bit more towards Southeast Asia. And that’s what we’re seeing in our book of business.”

Guen moved from his long-standing base in London to lead the strategic expansion of MVision’s Asia-Pacific business from Hong Kong in 2014, PEI reported at the time. He ceased to be a responsible officer for MVision’s Hong Kong business in June 2023, according to filings with the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission.

To date, MVision has helped to raise 33 Asia-Pacific funds, representing almost HKD$60 billion ($7.7 billion; €7 billion), Guen said. He added that the firm has also raised about HKD$133 billion of investor capital from the region. Its recent Asia-Pacific fundraises include the 2021-vintage Creador V, 2018-vintage Creador IV, and 2018-vintage VIG Partners IV, according to PEI data.

Moving forward, the firm will be “selective” about the opportunities it pursues in Asia-Pacific, Guen said.

“We have to understand that sometimes the business is more transactional than traditional marketing, fundraising, in its execution. But I firmly believe that in the space of around a billion – whatever currency you like – below that, there is appetite for X factor. And so, right now, we found incredible products in pockets in Asia still… but in the game, we have to approach this in a very different manner.”