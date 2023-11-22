Share A- A+ 100%

Diminished appetites among western investors for Chinese private equity aren’t denting client demand for Asia-Pacific more broadly, according to Paris-headquartered investment manager Flexstone Partners.

“Some of our big SMA European clients, we have been able to convince them to allocate more capital to Asia,” managing partner Eric Deram told Private Equity International.

“Right now, it’s pan-Asia, excluding China. The European investors are very worried about the general political environment, the fact that the news from China is not that positive on the economic front, and therefore they’re not too comfortable investing in China at this point.”

Flexstone was formed in 2018 via the merger of Euro Private Equity, US arm Caspian Private Equity and Eagle Asia Partners, and is majority owned by owned by Natixis Investment Managers. It has about $10.1 billion of assets under management, about two-thirds of which are SMAs and the remainder being fund of funds, secondaries funds and co-investment vehicles.

The manager’s clients are 70 percent Europe-based institutions and 20 percent Asia-based institutions, while US-based clients are mostly from the private wealth channel.

“Our asset allocation, it’s roughly 50 percent US, 40 percent Europe and up to 10 percent in Asia,” said Deram. “We see that appetite from our clients will probably go up to 15-20 percent in Asia next time around. We have an office in Singapore with two senior persons, and the two other senior persons… are going around Asia right now to look at the markets, funds, because we want to deploy more capital to the region for our European clients.”

According to PEI data, Flexstone closed its latest co-investment fund, Global Opportunities IV, in March this year on €790 million. Deram said that the fund is already about 90 percent invested.

“Over the last four to six months, we’ve completed two co-investments in Asia: one in Japan and one in South Korea,” he added. “We’re looking at the third Asia investment for our latest co-investment fund, potentially in Singapore.”

For secondaries, however, the asset manager has a predilection for opportunities in Europe and the US.

“GP-led continuation funds – we find there’s a very attractive value in there,” said Deram. “When we do secondaries, we don’t do big portfolios, we don’t have a portfolio approach to valuation. It really is looking at every single asset and building up the valuation asset by asset, for the entire expected duration of the investment.”

Flexstone’s current secondaries fund, Mid-Market Secondaries III, has about 75 percent allocated to Europe and 25 percent to rest of the world, mainly in the US, according to Deram.

“In Asia, the deals we’re seeing, they’re big portfolios and our fund is small, and therefore we don’t want to play in that intermediated world of secondaries, we like one-on-one transactions,” he said. “Asia, again, the things we’ve seen, we’re not yet comfortable with the risk return, even if the price is really low.”

Screening GPs

Flexstone mainly commits to small and mid-market focused GPs. To filter the right managers, Deram also focuses on the GP’s treatment of LPs over time.

“The pendulum of power between LPs and GPs… swings over time and, right now, I guess it’s come back on the LP side and therefore you can negotiate better governance rights,” he said.

“For us, it’s not so much trying to negotiate better fee and carry: it’s really looking at during the times when the pendulum was totally on the GP side, how did the GP behave? Were they still looking at this as a relationship where the interest of the GPs and the interest of the LPs need to be properly balanced? Or were they trying to pull everything towards themselves?”

For Deram, GP performance isn’t the only benchmark. Many managers are able to have “very good, strong performance” while maintaining “good governance and a good balance of economics between the interests between GPs and LPs”, he said.

Now is the time to reassess whether managers have consistently considered or accepted LPs’ side letter requests, and Flexstone tends to only re-up with managers who can satisfy those requirements, Deram added. One particular term Flexstone requests in side letters is that the GP not use NAV financing tools.

“Probably for more than 10 years now, we have been imposing in our side letters a prohibition for any type of NAV financing from GPs,” said Deram. “We don’t have an issue with so called capital call credit line, but NAV financing we have a big issue with. The big issue for us is really the fact that when you have NAV financing which come with, cross guarantees across the entire portfolio,”

Deram explained that given there is already debt in each of the portfolio investments, and that placing NAV loans at the fund level is “too much debt”, especially at a time when interest rates are high.

“With cross collateralisation, not only are you potentially putting at risk the entire portfolio: if just one or two assets fail, it’s not even a proper exit given that very often call-back provisions are attached to these instruments,” he added. “Apart from serving the interest of the GP to help temporally improve performance, including DPI and therefore carried interest potential, I don’t see any good reason why a GP should take on NAV financing.”