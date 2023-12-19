NAV loans come to the fore: Story of the Year

Slower distributions from private markets portfolios coalesced with challenging market conditions this year to create an unprecedented opportunity for NAV loans.

According to a November survey conducted by Montana Capital Partners, two-thirds of LPs believe distributions in 2023 were lower than expected. For some, the lack of distributions and lower distributed to paid-in ratios made it difficult for them to re-up in the next vintages of their GPs’ funds.

For GPs facing the prospect of lower re-up rates amid a challenging fundraising market, expediting future distributions to give their LPs cash via NAV loans was a tempting option this year.

NAV loans – a form of fund finance in which a fund leverages its assets – are not a new phenomenon in private markets. In the secondaries market, managers have been borrowing against their highly diversified portfolios of second-hand stakes to fund acquisition financing for years. European insurer AXA Group, for example, has been investing via NAV loans since 2017, when one of its subsidiaries financed a loan for a secondaries fund it was an LP in.

“We got very familiar with the dynamics, with the mechanisms, with all the technicalities on that NAV loan,” Pascal Christory, who was chief investment officer of AXA France at the time and now leads the AXA Investment Managers Prime unit, tells Private Equity International. AXA liked the strategy so much that since then, 25 such loans worth more than €5 billion have been added to the portfolio, according to Christory.

NAV loans are, of course, used for various defensive and offensive reasons, including for add-on acquisitions, injecting liquidity into portfolio companies and to fill fundraising gaps. In a paper published by Crestline Investors in November, the Fort Worth-headquartered firm noted that only 8.4 percent of NAV financings it completed over the past eight years were for distributions. Re-investment was the most common use, at 65.7 percent, followed by refinancing at 25.9 percent.

Still, taking out NAV loans for the purposes of distributing cash to LPs remained a trend in 2023, with firms including the Carlyle Group, PAI Partners and Vista Equity Partners taking out loans for such purposes.

One quirk of such loans being taken out for cash distribution purposes is their recallable nature – a development that PEI examined in November. Typically, most fund documents have some sort of provision stipulating that a certain amount of disposition proceeds are recallable, says Fadi Samman, a partner at law firm Akin. This is typically subject to certain limitations, amounts and time periods, he adds.

For some LPs, receiving distributions that may have to be paid back can be problematic. LPs should always check to see if a distribution made from a NAV facility is classified as recallable, says Stefan Fällgren, an investment director at Sweden’s Skandia Mutual Life Insurance Company. If it is, LPs may need to have that money ready to repay, he points out.

NAV newcomers

There has been a slew of new entrants to the NAV lending market this year, with AllianceBernstein, Macquarie Asset Management and Apollo Global Management examples of firms setting up businesses or laying out plans to lend to private markets portfolios in 2023. AXA IM Prime has already raised $400 million for a dedicated strategy, PEI understands.

Despite growing interest in the strategy, LP sentiment towards NAV loans remains a mixed picture.

“We don’t like them,” Lamar Taylor, interim executive director and chief investment officer at the $230 billion Florida State Board of Administration, said on a webinar hosted by PEI in December. “It’s hard to answer categorically because everything is contextual and there is a place for [such] things… but generally, our view is that it’s not a good sign.”