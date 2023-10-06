The Santa Fe-based sovereign wealth fund approved three new private equity commitments.

Institution:New Mexico State Investment Council

Headquarters: Santa Fe, US

AUM:$43.9 billion

Allocation to private equity:8.7%

New Mexico State Investment Council (NMSIC) has approved commitments to Arctos Keystone Partners Fund I, TCG Labs Fund I, and At One Ventures II. Previously, they committed to TCG Crossover Fund II, another fund managed by The Column Group.

