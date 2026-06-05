PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Norvestor hits one-and-done close on latest flagship
The Nordic firm held the €2bn final close on Fund X three months after launch, raising about €500m more than its predecessor vehicle.
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The Nordic firm held the €2bn final close on Fund X three months after launch, raising about €500m more than its predecessor vehicle.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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