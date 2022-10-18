Oberland Capital Management raises $1.2bn

The New York-based investment firm's fund will invest in the healthcare sector.

Fund name: Oberland Capital Healthcare III

Amount raised: $1.2 billion

Stage of fundraising: Final close

Final close: October 2022 Predecessor Fund: Oberland Capital Healthcare II

Oberland Capital Management has held a final close for its Oberland Capital Healthcare III fund on $1.2 billion.

The fund surpasses its predecessor, Oberland Capital Healthcare II, which closed in September 2018 on $800 million. The fund will invest in the healthcare sector in Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region, with a focus on innovative therapeutics, diagnostics and medical devices.

Oberland Capital received commitments from a variety of institutional investors including endowments, foundations, pension plans and sovereign wealth funds.