Operating expertise wanted

The increasing weight placed on value-creation strategies to generate returns is adding heat to an already competitive recruitment market for operating talent.

The tougher fundraising and dealmaking environment seems to have slowed recruitment activity among private funds, with figures from Private Equity International’s Private Fund Leaders Survey 2023 indicating that this more muted pace of hiring will continue.

The survey of 101 senior buyout, growth, private debt, venture capital, real estate and infrastructure executives found that the proportion of respondents who increased headcount at the GP level over the prior year fell from nearly two-thirds in 2022 (62 percent) to just under half (49 percent) in 2023. Only 44 percent expect to grow their workforce over the next 12 months, compared with almost seven in 10 respondents in last year’s survey.

Not all areas are experiencing this recruitment squeeze, however. Operating talent remains high on firms’ hiring agendas – 62 percent of survey respondents rank professionals in value-creation and portfolio management in their top three hiring priorities, second only to deal teams.

Demand for operating expertise will not come as a surprise to many in the industry. Private equity firms have been building out their operating teams over the last few years as portfolio companies have needed more hands-on support in the wake of covid and challenging macro conditions, and as rising valuations and the higher cost of debt have placed greater weight on value-creation strategies.

“Demand for value-creation professionals has increased sharply,” says Rupert Bell, director of DACH at executive search firm Private Equity Recruitment. “This used to be a resource that only large-cap funds could afford, but it is becoming more and more essential at all size levels in light of the transformation workstreams needed to generate returns.”

However, attracting talent is not easy – 50 percent of respondents to the Private Fund Leaders Survey cite value creation as one of the most difficult areas to recruit for. If firms are to successfully attract and retain operating talent with the requisite skills to lead transformational growth initiatives, then they will need to up their hiring game.

“If someone is good enough for you, they will be good enough for your competitors, so you need to be in sales mode from the get-go,” says Bell. “Past hiring behaviour, where you could rely on the strength of your brand to draw the rock stars to you, is not sufficient today.”

Of course, having the right people in place is just one part of the puzzle. As detailed in this year’s Operational Excellence report, managers have also been working to innovate value-creation frameworks and tailor them to today’s market dynamics. Some have also been exploring tools like artificial intelligence or data analytics to approach traditional levers such as supply-chain and pricing optimisation in new ways.

Tracy Bownes, a partner at private equity investment firm LDC, tells PEI: “We have been in a benign inflationary environment for so long that few people have experienced the pressures we are now facing. Having good analytics within the organisation to understand how cost pressures can be mitigated through either good supply chain management or optimal pricing execution is critically important.”

As the spotlight on value-creation playbooks intensifies, GPs’ capacity to harness advanced tech and adapt growth levers in light of current market challenges could be an increasingly significant differentiator.