PAI takes out €1bn-plus NAV loan against flagship fund assets

A portion of the NAV facility will be used to issue distributions back to LPs and is recallable if needed in the future, Private Equity International understands.

PAI Partners, Europe’s eighth-largest private equity firm according to the PEI 300, is the latest player to take out a large NAV financing loan against assets held in a flagship fund.

Three sources confirmed to Private Equity International that the Paris-headquartered buyout firm had put the loan in place. The facility is €1.2 billion in size, according to one of the sources, with two of the sources confirming the loan was held against assets housed in the firm’s 2017-vintage PAI Europe VII.

The proceeds will be used for continued growth of the portfolio, according to one of the sources, with another saying it was being used to pay off an existing NAV loan. The other portion is understood to be used to issue distributions back to LPs. This latter portion is recallable if needed in the future, two of the sources said.

It is unclear who the lender of the NAV loan is.

PAI declined to comment.

The firm joins an increasing number of managers that are putting in place NAV loan facilities across their funds. Carlyle Group, for example, took out a €1.25 billion loan against some portfolio assets of its 2018-vintage Carlyle Europe Partners V fund, Private Equity International reported in June.

The proceeds are understood to have been used to accelerate distributions back to CEP V’s LPs. Hg has been a regular user of NAV loans: out of 10 active buyout funds, Hg has used around six NAV facilities limited to a maximum of one facility per fund, PEI reported in May.

Legal experts tell PEI it is not unusual for distribution proceeds from any realisation to have some provision for recallability.

“Typically, most fund documents have some provision that says a certain amount of disposition proceeds are recallable, subject to certain limitations, amounts, time periods and other things, and often a refinancing of an investment is deemed to be a disposition,” said Fadi Samman, a partner at law firm Akin.

According to placement agent and advisory firm Rede Partners’ NAV Financing Market Report 2022/23, 61 percent of lenders saw an increase last year in the number of NAV financing transactions for which the sole purpose was improving DPI.

However, one senior executive at a Europe-based fund finance provider told PEI that while NAV facilities used for distributions were common in the first half of this year, they are now more frequently being used for reinvestment purposes.

PAI Europe VII closed on its hard-cap on €5.12 billion in 2018, above its €4 billion target, according to PEI data. The vehicle had a total value to paid-in capital of 1.4x and an internal rate of return of 19.93 percent as of year-end 2022, according to data from the Washington State Investment Board.

PAI is in market with its eighth flagship fund, according to PEI data. The fund’s target is undisclosed.

In January, PAI said that Blue Owl Capital’s Dyal unit had taken a minority stake in the firm. The investment will be used to provide PAI with balance sheet capital to “strengthen its alignment with its limited partners” and further invest in its team and capabilities.