Partners Group CEO: Limited partnership model is ‘not a great building block’

The firm recorded its best year for separately managed accounts fundraising last year, with $8.3bn raised.

The traditional limited partnership structure is not the best way for an investor to build a private markets programmes, according to Partners Group‘s chief executive.

Speaking on the firm’s business update and outlook 2024 call on Thursday, David Layton said bespoke mandates offer investors a quicker and more efficient way to deploy capital.

“A limited partnership is just not a great building block to steer a portfolio,” he said. A client wanting to add secondaries exposure to their portfolio, for example, may be better off doing so within a tailored mandate with the firm, rather than spending months evaluating numerous secondaries funds, making a commitment to one of them and having their capital called down over a five-year period, he added.

“Our portfolio management team has the ability to turn them on to secondaries exposure next month or next quarter, and we start to build that exposure for them on a much more rapid basis. The benefit of these mandate solutions for the right type of client is significant, and I think you’re going to see that be a… persistent form of differentiation for us for a long period of time,” Layton said.

Zug-headquartered Partners Group had its best period for separately managed accounts last year, with $8.3 billion raised. Such vehicles accounted for 38 percent of the firm’s AUM as of end-December, up 1 percentage point from the prior year.

As a comparison, 32 percent of Partners Group’s AUM is in traditional closed-end commingled private markets programmes.

Total AUM grew 8 percent year-on-year to $147 billion.

The ability to customise private markets exposure via SMAs proved handy last year as institutional investors found themselves overallocated to the private asset classes due to the denominator effect, as Private Equity International reported in a November Deep Dive. As SMAs typically involve only one – often sizeable – LP, they can offer more room for customisation in areas such as economics, distributions and reporting.

SMAs can also prove more convenient than commingled funds as they offer LPs the ability to have capital continuously reinvested, rather than distributed after 10 years.

Partners Group expects to raise as much as $25 billion from clients this calendar year, driven by interest in bespoke mandates and its flagship products, and a normalisation of the investment environment, according to estimates provided in its outlook call.