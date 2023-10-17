Patria bulks up private markets unit for LatAm LPs

With the acquisition of Abrdn’s Europe PE business, the Brazilian alts giant would have about $9bn of fee-earning AUM to be put to work in mid-market strategies.

Brazilian investment firm Patria Investments has become the new owner of Abrdn’s European private equity business as it seeks to build out its mid-market alternatives offerings in the domestic market.

The news closely follows affiliate title Secondaries Investor’s report in September that the Nasdaq-listed firm was planning to widen its secondaries business.

Patria’s acquisition includes all European and global private equity funds, listed private equity trusts and mandates managed or advised by Abrdn private equity, representing approximately $7.8 billion of fee-earning AUM. It will also include its 55-strong investment and operations staff, according to a statement.

“We were very much attracted by what they do because they’re focused on the mid-market,” Marco D’Ippolito, managing partner and chief corporate development officer of Patria, told Private Equity International. “I believe that the mid-market is the most interesting piece in [secondaries]. I believe that you can build portfolios that are uncorrelated, and you can generate alpha versus the secondary benchmark.”

Patria expects to tap Abrdn’s unique primaries position – with over 150 GP investment relationships currently and more than 250 fund advisory board seats – for deal origination, according to D’Ippolito.

“When you have an integrated model, your ability to generate GP-led opportunities and co-investments opportunities plays out very well. We believe that this model is a winning model.”

While this approach doesn’t just belong to Abrdn, D’Ippolito noted that operating in the mid-market puts investors in an advantageous position to be competitive bidders and generate uncorrelated returns.

“When you think about the M&A programme for a firm like ours, what we’re paying attention to is how can we add either product, channel, geography or capability. In this particular case, we’re catering to local investors that want to have global exposure,” D’Ippolito said.

Abrdn private equity has about half of its NAV in primaries, mainly in small and mid-market specialist managers with a sector or regional focus. The remaining half is split between Europe and US secondaries, including GP-leds, continuation funds and spin-outs, and Europe co-investments, according to Patria’s shareholder presentation materials.

In July this year, the UK fund manager sold its US private markets business to HighVista Strategies as part of its plan to exit non-core businesses that no longer align with its product offering, according to a statement.

Patria’s total acquisition for Abrdn’s European PE business is worth £100 million ($122 million; €115 million). Patria would pay £60 million in cash at closing, with a further payment of £20 million over two years after the completion of the sale in 2024, according to a statement. A final £20 million would be paid after three years, subject to the performance of the business.

Abrdn private equity under Patria will be called Global Private Markets Solutions, and will be led by D’Ippolito. Abrdn’s management will enter Patria’s long-term incentive plans, including carry programmes and management-related compensation.

Patria is one of largest alternatives investment firms focused on Latin America, with $28.2 billion of assets as of end-June. It invests across private equity, real estate, infrastructure, credit and public equities, and currently manages $1.3 billion of fee-earning AUM through feeder funds that direct Latin American capital to global private markets.

Private equity accounted for about 40 percent, or $11.2 billion, of the firm’s total AUM as of the second quarter of this year. Patria is in the market with its seventh flagship PE fund targeting $3 billion, PEI data shows. It has gathered about $1.16 billion, or nearly 39 percent, of its target as of end-June, per the firm’s second-quarter earnings materials. It raised $2.69 billion for its predecessor in 2019.

Capital raised for Patria’s PE flagship funds targets healthcare, agribusiness. logistics and food and beverage companies.

The alts manager has been in acquisition mode since it listed on the Nasdaq in 2021. It combined with Chilean firm Moneda Asset Management in September 2021 to become the largest credit investment platform in Latin America. In 2022, it snapped up listed manager VBI Real Estate and expanded into venture capital later that year with its acquisition of Igah Ventures.

Brazil-based investment firms have been busy on the M&A front over the last week, with Ares Management investing $100 million in Nasdaq-listed Vinci Partners recently.