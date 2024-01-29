PE fundraising slips for second year in a row amid tougher deal environment

Capital raised in final closes last year slid to $785bn, with total inflows to the smallest number of vehicles since 2019.

Private equity fundraising fell for the second year in a row last year, reflecting the sluggish market environment that some expect to continue into this year.

Capital raised in final closes was $785 billion between January and December, slipping by about 5 percent from 2022’s full-year total, according to preliminary full-year data from Private Equity International.

The number of vehicles to hold final close fell to its lowest number since 2019, with 1,757 closes globally last year. This is down 20 percent from total funds closed the year prior. It comprises capital raised for closed-end funds and dedicated side vehicles, as well as known separately managed accounts and joint ventures.

Private equity firms are facing a slower and more challenging fundraising cycle than the capital raising fest of prior years due to a tougher deal environment last year. Fundraising this year will depend on the ability of GPs to transact, Sophie Javary, vice-chairman CIB EMEA at BNP Paribas, said at the IPEM conference in Cannes last week.

“LPs will want GPs to demonstrate through successful exists that cash can be returned to them in 2024. The cost of this wait-and-see pattern has probably been limited as many private equity players could justify their inaction by concentrating on operating better their portfolios, making sure financings were in place… but the pressure is mounting,” she added.

One of the most notable trends in the 2023 fundraising market is the rising level of capital concentration. The 10 largest funds that closed last year made up about a quarter of capital raised for the period. CVC Capital Partners’ €26 billion haul for CVC Capital Partners IX was the largest close and the biggest fund in private equity history. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice XII came next with $26 billion, followed by the $22.7 billion Lexington Capital Partners X which remains the largest secondaries fund ever raised. Thirteen funds including Permira VIII, Warburg Pincus Global Growth 14 (XIV) and Carlyle Partners VIII, among others, raised more than $10 billion.

“There is very little urgency in the market because of the softness in the fundraising environment. LPs are overallocated and distributions are down. You can see the softness in the fundraising numbers,” Chris Eckerman, senior portfolio manager and head of co-investments at State of Wisconsin Investment Board, told affiliate title Buyouts. He added that the softness is resulting in extended fundraising cycles.

Buyouts and growth equity-focused funds made up over two-thirds of aggregate capital raised last year, gathering $414 billion and $126 billion respectively. Private equity secondaries fundraising reached nearly $97 billion, almost triple the prior year’s $34 billion.

North America-focused fundraising accounted for 43 percent of aggregate capital raised. In comparison, Europe-focused funds recorded a 9 percentage-point increase year-on-year, accounting for 13 percent of fundraising. Asia-Pacific funds, meanwhile, had a 3 percentage-point drop in capital raised this year to 6 percent of yearly fundraising totals or $49 billion, driven by investors’ sustained risk aversion towards China. Multi-regional funds made up 37 percent of aggregate capital raised in the year.

There are about 5,952 private equity funds in market seeking at least $1.16 trillion between them, up from 4,084 funds in the market by the end of the fourth quarter of 2022.