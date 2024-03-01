PEI Awards 2023: EMEA winners

Large-Cap Firm of the Year in Europe

1. CVC Capital Partners

2. EQT

3. KKR

This is the seventh time CVC has taken the top spot in this category. It’s been a big year for the firm, which raised the largest ever PE fund in the form of its €26 billion CVC Capital Partners IX vehicle. Deals for the firm in Europe over the past year include its investments in Denmark’s Scan Global Logistics and European HR and payroll software company SD Worx. In September, the firm bought a majority stake in Dutch infrastructure manager DIF Capital Partners.

Mid-Market Firm of the Year in Europe

1. Oakley Capital

2. Eurazeo

3. PSG Equity

A first-time winner in this category, Oakley Capital raised €4.8 billion across its Fund V and Origin II vehicles and IU Group continuation fund, invested more than €2 billion and realised in excess of €1.3 billion over the qualifying period. New platform investments for the firm included Thomas’s London Day Schools, and testing, inspection, certification and compliance platform Phenna Group, which has already sealed 19 bolt-on acquisitions. In September, the firm unveiled its partnership with Touring Capital, which invests in AI-driven enterprise software businesses.

Limited Partner of the Year in EMEA

1. Abu Dhabi Investment Authority

2. European Investment Fund

3. Mubadala Capital

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority beat fellow investor behemoths to take the top spot in this category for the first time. In 2023, the sovereign wealth fund backed some of the largest buyout deals in Europe, including EQT’s approximately £4.5 billion ($5.7 billion; €5.2 billion) take-private of UK veterinary drug maker Dechra Pharmaceuticals. Meanwhile, it increased its overall allocation to private equity to between 10-15 percent, from a range of 7-12 percent the prior year, according to its latest annual review.

Deal of the Year in EMEA

1. KKR for IVI-RMA

2. Advent International, Centerbridge Partners and CPP Investments for Aareal Bank

3. EQT for Bloom Fresh

KKR overcame Advent International and EQT in a tight race for Deal of the Year in Europe, claiming 29 percent of all votes. In January 2023, the firm acquired a majority stake in IVI-RMA, a specialist in assisted reproduction techniques, and simultaneously combined it with GeneraLife – a 2022 KKR deal in Spain – creating a global fertility clinics platform. The IVI-RMA investment came from KKR’s Core strategy and GeneraLife’s from KKR’s Europe V Private Equity strategy.

Exit of the Year in EMEA

1. Nordic Capital for Macrobond

2. ArchiMed for Polyplus

3. Equistone Partners Europe for Acuity Knowledge Partners

Nordic Capital acquired Macrobond, a provider of software and financial data, in 2018 via its €4.3 billion Fund IX and has since made significant investments in the company’s technology platform. Macrobond more than tripled its annual contract value, doubled its customers and expanded ESG data coverage during Nordic Capital’s investment period. The firm agreed to sell Macrobond to Francisco Partners in July.

Fundraise of the Year in EMEA

1. CVC Capital Partners

2. KKR

3. Permira

Europe’s – and indeed the world’s – largest fundraise this year came from CVC Capital Partners, which held the final close for Fund IX on its hard-cap of €26 billion in July. The fund is made up of close to 350 investors, 80 percent of which are re-ups. New investors, meanwhile, accounted for more than €5 billion of total capital raised. Some of the largest commitments made to the fund included €650 million from the National Pension Service of Korea and €500 million from Canada’s CPP Investments, per Private Equity International data.

Firm of the Year in Africa

1. Helios Investment Partners

2. Climate Fund Managers

3. Development Partners International

This year marks the fifth in a row in which London-headquartered Helios Investment Partners has been named Private Equity International’s Firm of the Year in Africa. In 2023, the firm made landmark investments in IXAfrica, a Kenya-based data centre that delivers 20MW of hyperscale-ready capacity, and Maroc Datacenter, a Moroccan data centre that has maintained 100 percent uptime since its launch in 2017. Helios’s B Corp certification was renewed in 2023, while more than 60 percent of its portfolio was awarded an EcoVadis ESG rating medal during the period.

Firm of the Year in Benelux

1. CVC Capital Partners

2. Waterland Private Equity Investments

3. Equistone Partners Europe

To date, CVC Capital Partners has deployed €6 billion of equity in the Benelux region across more than 40 investments. The firm has a regional team of 15 investment professionals, working from offices in Luxembourg and Brussels. Over the last year, CVC agreed to acquire a significant minority stake in SD Worx, a Belgium-based human resources solutions provider, while CVC portfolio company Cooper Consumer Health – a European manufacturer of retail self-care goods – agreed to acquire Viatris’s European over-the-counter portfolio. CVC last won this award in 2021.

Firm of the Year in CEE

1. CVC Capital Partners

2. Horizon Capital

3. ECM Partners

The Central and Eastern Europe team at CVC Capital Partners has made eight acquisitions in the region since 2014, with current portfolio companies including yacht marinas operator D-Marin, IVF services provider FutureLife, alcoholic beverages manufacturer Stock Spirits and Polish convenience store chain Zabka. In April 2023, CVC sold Polish railway network electricity distributor PKP Energetyka to the Polish Energy Group for an enterprise value of 5.94 billion zloty ($1.48 billion; €1.36 billion). This is CVC’s second consecutive win in this category.

Firm of the Year in France

1. Ardian

2. KKR

3. Eurazeo

This is the second year in a row that Paris-headquartered Ardian has been named Firm of the Year in France, and its fourth win overall. The firm held the final close on its Private Debt V fund during the qualifying period, raising $5 billion against a $4 billion target. One of the firm’s biggest private equity investments this year came in the form of Ardian Semiconductor, which was launched through a strategic partnership with Silian Partners and will invest across Europe.

Firm of the Year in Germany

1. KKR

2. Triton Partners

3. Allianz Global Investors

This is the second consecutive win for KKR in this category. Approximately 40 of KKR’s portfolio companies operate in the DACH region. In PE specifically, the firm has averaged two deals per year in Germany over the last five years. The firm’s latest investments in this region include its minority investment in aerospace company OHB, as well as the formation of pharmaceutical services platform Frontier Biosolutions in partnership with life sciences venture capital firm Flerie.

Firm of the Year in Iberia

1. AltamarCAM Partners

2. Arcano Partners

3. Investindustrial

AltamarCAM Partners reclaims its spot as Firm of the Year in Iberia in our 2023 awards, having last won this award in 2021. The Madrid-headquartered firm’s highlights over the qualifying period include the sale of a 40 percent stake in its management company to Permira. The firm is also seeking €1.3 billion for its ACP Secondaries 5 fund and is expected to launch its first impact fund, a healthcare venture capital fund.

Firm of the Year in Italy

1. Investindustrial

2. Tikehau Capital

3. NB Renaissance

Highlights for Investindustrial in Italy over the past year include the acquisition of a majority stake in luxury food retailer Eataly, as well as the creation of private label food company Amalfi through the combination of La Doria in Europe and Winland Foods in the US. The firm’s investment in Guala Closures has also borne fruit – since Investindustrial’s entry in the second quarter of 2023, the company has generated €355 million of incremental revenues, €83 million of incremental EBITDA and is deleveraging strongly.

Firm of the Year in MENA

1. Brookfield Asset Management

2. Investcorp

3. Gulf Capital

A first-time winner in this category, Canada-based Brookfield Asset Management is one of the largest foreign direct investors in the Gulf Cooperation Council with more than $8 billion in assets under management across private equity and real estate. The Canadian firm, which invests in the MENA region through its global funds, bought payment services provider Network International in June 2023 in a deal reported to be worth £2.2 billion ($2.8 billion; €2.5 billion). The firm plans to combine Network International with former First Abu Dhabi Bank unit Magnati, in which Brookfield invested in 2022.

Firm of the Year in the Nordics

1. EQT

2. Nordic Capital

3. CVC Capital Partners

A regular victor in this category, EQT enjoyed a busy 2023. The Stockholm-headquartered firm launched its semi-liquid product for individual investors, EQT Nexus, in May, and gathered €20.1 billion by January 2024 for its flagship fund EQT X, according to PEI data. The firm also closed its LSP Dementia Fund on more than €260 million and EQT Ventures III on €1 billion. In June, the firm sold Danish monitoring solutions company Ellab to Novo Holdings. Under EQT’s ownership, Ellab completed 15 add-ons and tripled its revenues, EBITDA and employees.

Firm of the Year in Switzerland

1. Partners Group

2. CVC Capital Partners

3. Ufenau Capital Partners

Partners Group takes the top spot again for Firm of the Year in Switzerland, its seventh consecutive win. The firm gathered $18 billion across its strategies in 2023, of which $7.7 billion was private equity-focused, and invested $13 billion and secured $12 billion in portfolio realisations, per its H2 2023 AUM announcement in January. The firm expects to launch six evergreen products over the next 12 months, including an impact-focused offering.

Firm of the Year in the UK

1. Hg

2. Permira

3. ECI Partners

Winning for the fourth consecutive year in this category, software specialist Hg had a busy 2023. The firm returned more than $8 billion to LPs across eight liquidity events and realised capital across 22 liquidity events since the start of 2022, at an aggregate return of 3.5x and a net IRR of more than 30 percent. Hg also launched its open-end and long-term capital investment opportunity, Fusion, and made a series of senior appointments, including its first head of North America.

Fund of Funds Manager of the Year in EMEA

1. HarbourVest Partners

2. LGT Capital Partners

3. Munich Private Equity Partners

A five-time winner in this category, HarbourVest takes home the award for Fund of Funds Manager of the Year in EMEA for the first time since 2018. The Boston-headquartered manager committed $1.32 billion to European funds across the 12-month period, 94 percent of which were oversubscribed. The firm deployed an additional $1.3 billion across 22 European co-investment deals as well as $2.6 billion to secondaries deals.

Placement Agent of the Year in EMEA

1. Evercore

2. Campbell Lutyens

3. Asante Capital

Evercore’s Private Funds Group swept the award for Placement Agent of the Year in EMEA by quite some margin, winning the gong for the fourth year in a row. The adviser held final closes on 15 funds and raised around $102.8 billion during the qualifying period. Evercore PFG raised capital for six North American private debt funds representing total capital raised of around $5.7 billion, and has been mandated by five North American debt managers on their latest fundraises, with an aggregate target of more than $9.7 billion.

Law Firm of the Year in EMEA (Fund Formation)

1. Kirkland & Ellis

2. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett

3. Debevoise & Plimpton

Kirkland & Ellis’s European fund formation team takes the top spot in this category for the fourth year in a row. The firm obtained a number of new clients across the year including Arrow Global, Capvis, Fremman, KLAR Partners and Preservation Capital Partners. Kirkland advised on several European fundraises during the qualifying period, including TDR Capital V’s €4 billion close and Waterland Private Equity Fund IX’s €4 billion close.

Law Firm of the Year in EMEA (Transactions)

1. Kirkland & Ellis

2. Linklaters

3. White & Case

This is Kirkland & Ellis’s fourth win in five years in this category. Over the past year, the firm has advised L Catterton and its portfolio company Birkenstock on its initial public offering; Cinven on its £2.3 billion ($2.9 billion; €2.7 billion) take-private of laboratory diagnostic services provider SYNLAB; and an EQT-led consortium on its £4.5 billion offer for Dechra Pharmaceuticals. The firm also advised on AXA IM Alts’ £3.1 billion sale of data centre business Data4 to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Lender of the Year in EMEA

1. CVC Capital Partners

2. Hayfin

3. Permira Credit

This is the first time that CVC Capital Partners has taken home the award for Lender of the Year in EMEA. The firm’s private credit platform, which has around €13 billion in AUM, closed its third European direct lending fund on €6.3 billion during the qualifying period, with the private credit business backing businesses with aggregate loans of around €2 billion. The firm’s performing credit business also priced 10 new CLOs with an aggregate value of €4.5 billion.