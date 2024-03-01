PEI Awards 2023: Winners

The private equity industry has faced its fair share of challenges over the past 12 months. Across the whole of 2023, fundraising levels fell for the second year in a row, and the total number of fund closes dropped to its lowest level since 2017. Meanwhile, increased interest rates – a holdover from 2022 – continued to hamper deal activity.

Private equity prides itself on its resilience, so if there was ever a year for the industry to be proud of itself, it would be this one. Despite the macroeconomic headwinds, many in the market raised record-breaking funds, advised on market-leading transactions and played a key role in ensuring that the asset class lives up to its potential.

What better way to celebrate the trailblazers of 2023 than to highlight them in the annual PEI Awards, which set out to recognise the private equity industry’s achievements over the past year.

In October-November 2023, Private Equity International invited submissions across more than 70 categories, spanning the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as well as secondaries.

PEI’s editorial team created a shortlist for each category based on the submissions, their reporting throughout the year and conversations with the market.

In December-January, readers were invited to cast their votes on the shortlists, or to add their own suggestions if they felt the rightful winner wasn’t listed. They could only vote once, and they could not vote for themselves or their own firm.

We received huge numbers of votes from market participants around the world, and the competition for the top spots remained as fierce as ever. Here, you can find out which firms received the most industry votes and emerged as 2023’s award winners.

We also reveal PEI’s Game Changer of the Year – the only category selected at the discretion of the editorial team. Congratulations to the winners and the finalists, and thank you to all those who took the time to cast their votes.