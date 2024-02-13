PEI Group launches new PE conference NEXUS 2024

The event aims to recast the conversation around and within private equity and connect limited partners responsible for more than $30trn with top-tier general partners.

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — PEI Group, the leading source of intelligence for the private investment industry, is launching NEXUS 2024, the inaugural instalment of an annual summit. The event “aims to recast the conversation around and within private equity and connect limited partners responsible for more than $30 trillion with top-tier general partners.”

NEXUS 2024, which takes place 6-8 March 2024 in Orlando, Florida, is supported by three key industry publications published by PEI Group: Buyouts, the leading authority in US mid-market private equity; PE Hub, a premium intelligence service covering private equity deal-making in North America, and Private Equity International, the only global publication with a primary focus on the relationship between private equity investors and fund managers.

The event is a natural extension of PEI Group’s commitment to advancing the broad private equity community. Networking opportunities will be enabled through a grand opening reception in a stunning outdoor setting, informal gatherings, designated meeting rooms and matchmaking through a dedicated app. Additionally, attendees will leverage social activities, ranging from golf to pickleball to cookery classes and more to build relationships with new connections.

For LPs, NEXUS will offer a prime opportunity to connect with peers, gain insights on emerging trends and meet the managers actively deploying capital. For GPs, it will provide a one-of-a-kind opportunity to connect with investors actively seeking allocations to the asset class.

Speakers include GP luminaries such as Orlando Bravo, co-founder and managing partner of Thoma Bravo; Howard Marks, co-founder and co-chairman of Oaktree Capital Management; Jonathan Gray, president and chief operating officer at Blackstone; and David M Rubenstein, co-founder and co-chairman of the Carlyle Group.

They will be joined by highly influential LPs such as Christopher Ailman, chief investment officer of the California State Teachers’ Retirement System; Britt Harris, acting chief executive officer and chief operating officer of Texas Permanent School Fund; and Lori Hall-Kimm, senior managing director and head of global private equity at the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan.

“2024 represents a pivotal year for private equity, and investors are at a critical juncture with respect to allocations and emerging opportunities,” said William O’Conor, PEI’s US managing director. “Our extensive agenda guarantees three days of unparalleled insights, coupled with exclusive networking. It aims to empower participants with the connections and strategies essential for capitalising on market opportunities this year and beyond.”

“With over 500 influential participants, including top investors, managers and service providers in the asset class, NEXUS 2024 is a must-attend event for anyone in the private equity industry.”