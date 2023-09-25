Placement veteran MVision enters administration

The firm, founded by industry stalwart Mounir 'Moose' Guen, has raised capital for some of the biggest names in alternatives.

MVision Private Equity Advisers, historically one of the most prominent placement agents in private markets capital raising, has gone into insolvency proceedings.

The London-headquartered firm, which has raised funds for firms including BlackRock, Waterland Private Equity Investments and American Industrial Partners, appointed Kroll Advisory as administrator on 18 September, according to a 25 September UK regulatory filing.

A spokesperson for Kroll told Private Equity International the situation remained a work in progress and it would publish proposals with the aim of achieving the best results for creditors.

Founded in 2001 by industry stalwart Mounir ‘Moose’ Guen, MVision has been a long-standing entity in the private markets fundraising landscape. According to PEI data, the firm has helped to raise at least 152 funds across all asset classes to-date.

Guen, the firm’s chief executive, was included in PEI‘s 2018 Rainmaker 50 list of top fundraisers and at his prime was described as having a King Midas-like touch when it came to fundraising for clients. Known for his boundless energy, strategic insight and experience, Guen would take on challenging fundraises that would likely not have completed without his expertise, an investor source told PEI.

A competitor placement agent told PEI that while it had been known for some time that MVision had been facing challenges, its complete collapse was “still a shock”.

MVision moving into administration comes at a challenging time for placement agents – many of which have sought to diversify amid an increasingly complex private markets landscape. Many such firms have become less reliant on fundraising as a revenue source and have added strategic business lines such as secondaries, GP management company advisory and directs capital raising.

Filings with the UK’s Companies House show that MVision posted a £328,166 ($401,075; €377,307) post-tax loss for the year ending 30 September 2022. This compares with a £183,195 profit for the previous 17 months ended 30 September 2021.

The firm’s revenue for end-September last year was £6.7 million, according to the filings.

News of the firm’s insolvency comes just months after PEI reported that MVision was pulling out of Hong Kong as part of a strategic repositioning of its Asia-Pacific business. Fundraising in the region has been particularly weak this year amid a confluence of denominator pressures and geopolitical tensions, which have greatly impacted LP appetites for China, Asia’s largest private equity market.

As of July, MVision had helped to raise 33 Asia-Pacific funds, representing almost HK$60 billion ($7.7 billion; €7 billion), Guen previously told PEI. He added that the firm has also raised about HK$133 billion of investor capital from the region. Its recent fundraises include capital raisings for South and Southeast Asia-focused Creador and Ares Management, according to PEI data.

The placement firm has raised capital for private equity, real estate, real assets, credit and direct transactions from offices in London, New York, San Francisco, Hong Kong and Sydney, according to its website.

A spokesperson for MVision did not provide a comment by press time.