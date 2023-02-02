PODCAST: Dechert’s PE co-head on the biggest trends in the industry



What are the biggest trends happening in the private equity industry? What issues will participants face in 2023? Private Equity International sits down with Chris Field, a partner at Dechert, to discuss the law firm’s latest private markets survey from its 2023 Global Private Equity Outlook.

Private equity funds are using creative structuring to bridge valuation gaps, according to Field. “Earnouts are definitely back on the table,” he says. “Specifically, to bridge that valuation divide between sellers who still have elevated expectations – I expect those are going to tail off over the course of this year – and buyers who definitely don’t have elevated expectations are no longer prepared to pay up.”