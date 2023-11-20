PODCAST: Five controversial beliefs about the GP-led secondaries market

Jeff Hammer, global co-head of secondaries at Manulife Investment Management, discusses issues from moral hazard in continuation funds to the ethics of stapled deals with senior editor Adam Le.

Subscribe on Apple | Stitcher | Spotify | PodBean | Listen Notes | Google Podcasts | Pandora

In this episode of PEI’s Spotlight podcast, Jeff Hammer, global co-head of secondaries at Manulife Investment Management, sits down with senior editor Adam Le to debunk five controversial statements about the secondaries market. In order of discussion, they are: