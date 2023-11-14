PODCAST: Hurdle rates, fees and deal terms – how the PE market changed this year

Dechert partner Chris Field sits down with PEI senior editor Adam Le to discuss some surprising findings from the law firm's 2024 Global Private Equity Outlook.

How has the private equity industry evolved this year amid a sustained rising interest rate and inflationary environment, fierce competition for LP capital and the increasing democratisation of the asset class? Dechert partner Chris Field sits down with Private Equity International senior editor Adam Le to discuss the results of the law firm’s 2024 Global Private Equity Outlook, which examines this very question.

“It’s a balancing act,” Field says, referring to GPs’ attempts to make hurdle rates more achievable and ensure alignment with LPs. “This is a slow war of attrition that’s being fought against an elevated rate environment… it needs to be an achievable hurdle in the context of the current environment. This is a very different paradigm to the last 15 years.”

In this podcast, Field also discusses: