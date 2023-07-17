Private equity fundraising declines for third consecutive quarter

Some 508 private equity funds reached a final close globally in the first half, down 48% from 974 funds in H1 2022, according to PEI's H1 fundraising report.

Private equity fundraising totalled $315.5 billion in the sixth months to end-June, slipping for the third straight quarter, according to Private Equity International‘s H1 fundraising data.

Some 508 funds held final closes from January to June, down 48 percent from the same period last year, according to the half-year fundraising figures. Slower capital raising is expected to carry on into the rest of the year.

Capital raised by buyout funds made up nearly half ($147 billion) of the aggregate volume for the period. Growth equity and venture capital made up 20 percent and 18 percent, respectively.

Despite the sluggish fundraising environment, three mega-funds amassed more than $15 billion each: Blackstone Strategic Partners hauled in $22.2 billion for its ninth vehicle, vastly surpassing its $13.5 billion target; Permira Advisers raised nearly €16.7 billion for its eighth flagship fund; and TA Associates brought in $16.5 billion for Fund XV. Altogether, the 10 largest funds in H1 gathered over $110 billion between them, accounting for 35 percent of capital raised over the period.

The biggest buyout funds in the market include latest flagships from CVC Capital Partners, Apollo Global Management and Hellman & Friedman, which are each targeting upwards of $24 billion, according to PEI data. The aggregate capital targeted globally by funds in market as of end-June is $1.24 trillion, with capital concentrated among North America-focused funds.

2023 will see a continued downturn in capital raising, deal and exits, Bain & Co’s noted in its mid-year report, published Monday. As such, some large-cap managers are preparing to close their latest raises under their expected targets.

Global private capital fundraising is projected to fall 28 percent in terms of value and 43 percent in terms of funds closed by year-end, per annualised estimates from the consultant’s Private Equity Midyear Report 2023.

With some 13,391 funds in market collectively seeking as much as $3.3 trillion across all asset classes, the “imbalance is the worst it’s been since the global financial crisis”, the report noted, adding that “it may not improve in 2024 since many LPs are pulling forward next year’s allocations to fund investments they find attractive today”. In fact, there is $3 of demand for every $1 of supply in the market, according to the report.

Eneasz Kadziela, deputy CIO and head of private equity at New York City’s Bureau of Asset Management, told affiliate title Buyouts, “We are passing on more funds than we have historically and are being forced to rank our re-up opportunities, with difficult decisions being made about which relationships we will keep.”

The stall in dealmaking and exits seen in 2022 is on repeat in 2023, with no clear signs of improvement. Per Bain’s data, buyout funds alone are sitting on $2.8 trillion in unexited assets, more than four times what it was during the GFC.

Buyout investments tumbled 58 percent in the first half of 2023 to $202 billion, compared with a year ago. Year-end estimates work out to $403 billion, a 41 percent fall from 2022’s total.

Meanwhile, buyout-backed exits in the first six months of the year slid 65 percent year-on-year to $131 billion. On an annualised basis, the projection is a 54 percent decline on exit value and 30 percent drop in exit count by year-end.

“That has precipitated a liquidity crunch for limited partners that has contributed to the industry’s abrupt skid in fundraising over the past 12 months,” the report noted. “For cash-strapped LPs, distribution to paid-in capital is becoming [the] new internal rate of return.”

A separate LP survey from Capstone Partners found that between 50 percent and 66 percent of respondents said that the lower DPI environment would make them more inclined to cash out in a GP-led transaction.

As such, the message to fund managers is that “LPs would prefer you to generate liquidity than try to squeeze another half-turn of multiple from every last portfolio company”, according to Bain.