Private equity gears up for a bigger role in Africa’s energy transition

Renewable energy investments have traditionally been dominated by infrastructure funds, but private equity can also play a hand in the continent’s energy transition.

In Africa, the need for an energy revolution is impossible to ignore. The continent, famously rich in natural resources, boasts some of the world’s best conditions for generating renewable power. Yet around 600 million people – almost half the continent’s population – continue to live without access to electricity, according to data from the United Nations.

Millions more endure patchy connections. Even in South Africa, the most industrialised economy on the continent, the reliability of electricity supplies has collapsed as the country’s ageing coal-fired power stations increasingly break down.

This adds up to a daunting challenge: Africa needs to not only replace fossil fuels with renewable sources of electricity, but also massively ramp-up electricity connections in the poorest and most remote parts of the continent.

So far, infrastructure funds have been most active in Africa’s energy transition. Infra managers have been eager to back independent power producers that deliver large-scale generating capacity through wind or solar projects in countries like South Africa and Kenya.

However, private equity funds are also looking at energy transition opportunities on the continent. “Private equity firms play an important role in terms of services and technology,” says Saad Ul Islam, investment director for infrastructure equity at British International Investment, the UK’s development finance institution.

This mirrors a global trend. Bain Capital noted in a report published in February that growth and buyout firms are most likely to be involved in the energy transition through backing companies that provide sustainability software, distribution or maintenance services, or products that enable the transition.

Ul Islam also notes that ‘distributed energy’ – small-scale projects that deliver power to a household, community or industrial facility, rather than to the main electricity grid – are particularly attractive for PE. “What distributed energy plays offer is an ability to grow and scale significantly,” he says, adding that the potential for higher returns is more attractive for PE investors, where infrastructure funds prioritise reliable yields.

Small-scale, big opportunity?

Camco, a specialist climate and impact fund manager, is one of the firms that focuses on these types of investments. “Our view is that the energy transition in Africa will be mainly decentralised,” says Ben Hugues, investment director at the firm. He says Camco’s investments have an average ticket size of only $5 million and are “much easier to deploy and finance” as a result.

“We expect to see continued growth in the off-grid sector, and increased appetite from PE investors” William Barry

ARCH Emerging Markets Partners

Hugues points out that utility-scale projects remain relatively rare in most parts of Africa, not least because the grid itself is not sufficiently reliable in most countries to receive power from large-scale wind or solar assets. In Nigeria, for example, he says grid-scale projects have struggled to receive financing, but the rollout of solar home systems is proceeding rapidly. “There’s been a tremendous deployment of assets there and a large amount of capital has been raised and deployed in that space.”

William Barry, head of energy strategy at private equity firm ARCH Emerging Markets Partners, says: “The failure of the more traditional models has led many African businesses and consumers towards private sector distributed energy solutions to meet their energy needs. What we’re seeing in South Africa now is a case in point.”

Indeed, steadily worsening blackouts – known locally as ‘load-shedding’ – have led to a growing number of South African homes and businesses turning to rooftop solar as a back-up to grid electricity. Imports of solar panels reached an all-time high of more than $200 million in the first quarter of 2023 alone.

Barry adds that ARCH generally prefers to invest in platforms in the renewable energy market, rather than single-asset power projects. Platform deals are quicker to close, he says, and “provide a natural diversification that mitigates single jurisdiction political and currency risks”.

“With a corporate-style investment in a platform entity, you’re basically focusing on a valuation and negotiating relatively straightforward documents,” says Barry. “Because of this we can close on a much shorter timescale. Platform investments also provide for follow-on investment opportunities as our portfolio companies scale and require additional capital.”

Scaling up

Africa is the continent that is least responsible for climate change. Its contribution to greenhouse emissions accounts for just 3.8 percent of the global total, according to data from non-profit organisation CDP. However, many African countries are among the most vulnerable in the world to the effects of climate change, largely because they depend on rain-fed agriculture, which is suffering increasing disruption as weather patterns become unreliable.

There are some signs that global policymakers are finally waking up to the need to increase flows of capital towards the energy transition and climate adaptation in Africa. The US-UK Climate Finance Mobilisation Forum, held at Windsor Castle in July, raised more than $2 billion in commitments from investors and philanthropists.

“Our view is that the energy transition in Africa will be mainly decentralised” Ben Hugues

Camco

Although Africa’s contribution to climate change remains small, it is hard to ignore the risk that a rapidly growing population and higher levels of GDP could lead to its emissions increasing.

Green energy therefore needs to be competitive on price. While consumers in developing markets might pay a ‘green premium’ for products that benefit the environment, companies that offer green technologies in Africa must deliver cost savings to consumers to have a realistic chance of success.

“The only way we’re going to address the climate problem is if we’re able to scale the business models with a ‘green discount’ to tens and hundreds of millions of people in developing countries,” says Yalin Karadogan, partner and head of investor solutions at LeapFrog Investments, which announced a $500 million plan to invest in companies combatting climate change in Africa and Asia at the Windsor Castle event.

Karadogan cites the example of Sun King, a company that installs and provides financing for rooftop solar in Africa and which received a $70 million equity investment from LeapFrog in December as an extension on the company’s initial $260 million Series D funding round.

Sun King delivers solar energy to 165,000 homes every month across eight African countries, and Karadogan says the company’s success is due in large part to its ability to provide cost savings for users of its solar systems.

As LeapFrog itself seeks to scale up, it has attracted commitments from a range of private investors – and received a $200 million investment from insurance giant AIA Group in June. But Karadogan acknowledges it is not easy to persuade institutional investors in developed markets to invest in funds seeking to scale climate solutions in Africa. “There’s no question that a mainstream investor sitting in one of the Western financial hubs will always view Africa as a riskier location, partly due to fewer successful case studies coming out.”

Risk and reward

The real and perceived risks that come with operating in Africa have long stymied efforts to accelerate investment.

Hugues acknowledges that while the small-scale projects likely to be more suitable for private equity investors are “currently riskier than utility-scale investments (although returns are likely to be somewhat higher)”. He says currency risk is often heightened with small projects, because revenues are usually generated in local currencies.

According to data from the International Monetary Fund, Africa’s currencies depreciated by an average of 8 percent against the US dollar between January 2022 and May 2023. Some currencies are under severe pressure – the Ghanaian cedi declined by more than 45 percent against the greenback.

“You can never really erase [currency] risk,” says Hugues. “And so, you always need a public finance tranche in the mix to take on that risk.” He argues that blended finance structures are “critical” to attracting commercial finance into energy and climate investments. DFIs and other sources of concessionary capital are more willing to take on risk through providing first-loss capital in these blended structures.

Barry agrees that DFIs will remain the major funding source for renewables in Africa “for the foreseeable future”, noting that they are “willing to take risks that the private markets won’t”. While ARCH did raise around half its funding for its Africa Renewable Power Fund from the private sector, Barry notes this is “unusual” for a fund of this kind.

“Investments in the African energy transition market are still largely seen as speculative, and not an asset class that many private sector funders are active in relative to other parts of the world.”

Tailwinds

In spite of the ongoing challenges and frustrations, the potential for massive growth in African markets is clear. The opportunities for PE investors in Africa are set to become more apparent as the energy transition gathers pace.

“In the renewable energy sector,” says Barry, “we expect to see continued growth in the off-grid sector, and increased appetite from PE investors as what is now a relatively fragmented market continues to consolidate”.

BII’s Ul Islam agrees that Africa benefits from “long-term tailwinds”, given the continent’s population growth and its wealth of natural resources.

Many industries that will play a vital role in the energy transition are only just coming onto the radar of private equity investors. Ul Islam says the e-mobility market is still at the stage where it is attractive mainly to venture capital firms. But he expects to see a “natural evolution” in the sector, with PE firms likely to invest as these businesses demonstrate proven models.

Another opportunity, says Ul Islam, is in green hydrogen. “You’ll see a combination of large-scale utility infrastructure funds focused on the infrastructure aspect of this. But there’ll be a technology play, where private equity funds can perhaps be more active.”

Few dispute the long-term growth potential that exists in Africa, especially in emerging industries such as renewable energy and e-mobility. But time is running out – just seven years are left to hit the Sustainable Development Goal of universal electricity access, and there are only 27 years to go until the 2050 deadline for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. The question remains as to whether private equity investors can be persuaded of the opportunities around climate and energy in Africa before it is too late.