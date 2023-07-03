Private equity locks in on life sciences

As the sector sustains market interest through wider volatility, GPs are sharpening their investment theses and building deeper sector and operational expertise to remain competitive.

The life sciences industry has not been immune to M&A market turmoil, but, after a tough 2022, activity has rebounded, with private equity leading the push for new deals.

According to EY analysis of life sciences M&A deals above $100 million, deal value in the first 11 months of 2022 totalled $105 billion, down 53 percent on full year 2021. However, it began to bounce back this year, with first quarter M&A investment quadrupling on the levels recorded in Q1 2022.

The rally in life sciences M&A is illustrative of the sector’s solid underlying growth fundamentals. Ageing populations, rising chronic disease and accelerating innovation are long-term trends that will persist through economic cycles and support consistent industry growth. Analysis from consultancy Grand View Research forecasts that the global life sciences tools market will expand at a compound annual growth rate of 10.8 percent from 2023 to 2030, and the life sciences analytics market by 7.6 percent.

For private equity managers and LPs, these fundamentals present compelling opportunities to invest in fast-growing assets that also provide downside protection through economic downturns.

“This segment benefits from durable demand across cycles,” HarbourVest managing director Amanda Outerbridge says. “There may be bumps in the market along the way, but there has consistently been large and growing demand for innovative solutions to health problems. Many of our LPs share this viewpoint and we continue to see demand across the market to back high-quality life sciences managers in all areas of the market. Certain GPs also view this time as an inflection point – we have never known as much or had as many tools at our disposal as we do today.”

Erwin Boos, head of biotech venture investments at Schroders Capital, says there has been a “consistent influx of institutional investors” into the life sciences space during the last five years. The sector has remained attractive through the economic downturn of the last 12 months, with Boos noting that life science venture managers have continued to close funds within two to three months of launching in 2023.

“Private equity is captivated by the life sciences sector for many compelling reasons,” says Boos. “The financial prospects are undoubtedly attractive, with potential multiples of 3-5x at the fund level and 5-10x at the company level. Life sciences are driven by continuous innovation, making it easier and less expensive to develop new drugs and therapies, coupled with a favourable regulatory environment, allowing for a transformative and positive impact on society.”

Refining strategies

Investor appetite for funds targeting life sciences and the sector’s solid commercial drivers have inevitably led to increasing competition for capital and deals in the space. According to Bain & Company’s Global Healthcare Private Equity and M&A Report 2023, the number of funds participating in US and European life sciences deals has almost doubled during the last five years, from 45 in 2017 to around 80 in 2021.

The rising number of sponsors hunting for life sciences deals – as well as the scientific complexity and rapid innovation in biotechnology, medical devices and digitalisation – has raised the threshold for private equity firms that want to be successful in the space.

The sector presents a wide spectrum of opportunities, ranging from early-stage biotechnology and drug discovery deals to more mature, profitable assets in the life sciences services segment, including contract research and contract development and manufacturing organisations.

“There are a variety of approaches to life sciences within private equity, ranging from specialists doing smaller investments in life sciences to funds that invest only in products, IP and associated royalties,” says Pascal Noth, head of private equity health and life in Europe at Partners Group. “It is a sophisticated market and there is no right or wrong way to do it, but you will want to be a specialist in your niche.”

Consistency and long-term devotion to sectors and subsectors is key, according to Ben Long, head of healthcare at Inflexion Private Equity: “Healthcare and life sciences is an attractive space, but you have to have that deep domain expertise and a high-quality industry network to pick the right deals.”

Gaining traction with management teams and LPs has pushed managers to sharpen investment theses and build clarity around risk appetite, ticket size and targeted life sciences subsectors. Track record and the ability to evidence sector and subsector expertise to vendors and investors is essential, as well as the flexibility to support mature and early-stage life sciences companies.

This was one of the drivers for EQT, already an active healthcare investor, to expand its life sciences capability with the acquisition of Netherlands-based life sciences venture firm Life Sciences Partners. The acquisition closed in February 2022.

LSP, renamed EQT Life Sciences following the deal, had carved out a strong market position as an investor in university spinouts, funding these companies through phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials before exiting to corporates or via IPO. This specialisation enabled the team to raise €1 billion for its seventh flagship fund, which was understood to have been the largest-ever European venture capital fund targeting life sciences at the time.

“Track record and team stability are essential attributes for sustained success as a life sciences investor,” says René Kuijten, a partner and head of EQT Life Sciences. “LPs and management teams want to see managers who have the capital and long-term outlook to fund companies through development to exit. Assessing the science underlying a biotech company, understanding what big pharma and medtech are buying, and having the ability to chart a pathway to commercialisation requires deep sector expertise and industry networks.”

US-based growth equity investor General Atlantic is another firm that took the decision to set up a dedicated life sciences team, bringing in sector veteran Brett Zbar as global head of life sciences in October 2020 to establish it as one of the firm’s core sector verticals.

“General Atlantic set up life sciences as a core, standalone sector in recognition that biotechnology is entering a golden era and will be a mega-secular trend, and lead driver of innovation and growth,” Zbar says. “Life sciences companies require patient capital and an investor base with a longer investment horizon, as well as the capability to make very substantial follow-on investments and build companies and management teams.”

For HarbourVest’s Outerbridge, focused specialism has become an essential attribute for managers active in life sciences, as technical expertise is required to understand “the deep science, the demands of clinical studies, and the dynamics of the pharmaceutical landscape”. Managers with sector experience are also less likely to run into regulatory issues and are better placed to avoid areas where “the pharmaceutical pipeline is already saturated”.

Sector knowledge

Life sciences sector knowledge manifests in different ways, with firms proactively investing in building up industry networks as well as in-house sector expertise.

Inflexion, for example, has set up a Healthcare Advisory Board, which includes the likes of Rob Scott, former chief medical officer and head of development at AbbVie, to shape investment strategy and support the portfolio. General Atlantic has also invested in its bench of senior advisory talent, bringing in former Johnson & Johnson executive vice-president of pharmaceuticals R&D Mathai Mammen, and Mark Stevenson, previously executive vice-president and chief operating officer at Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Meanwhile, Partners Group funds internal research at scale. “We have a team of more than 40 professionals covering healthcare and life sciences and we conduct extensive in-house research,” Noth says. “That allows us to identify the management teams and assets we want to support and invest behind.”

GPs are also differentiating their propositions, particularly to management teams, by leveraging firm resources to support life sciences portfolio companies in general business areas such as pricing, capital markets, IT infrastructure and recruitment. According to Bain & Co, margin improvement only accounted for 2 percent of healthcare deal returns between 2010 and 2021. Managers with the expertise and infrastructure to provide companies with operational and commercial support will be well-positioned with management teams and vendors.

Moving forward

Looking ahead to the next 12-18 months, the long-term drivers that have drawn PE into the life sciences space remain firmly entrenched, although tighter liquidity, becalmed public markets and volatile valuations continue to present short-term risk.

“Historically, biotech has seen a number of strong exits to the public markets, but this has dropped significantly with the recent pull back,” HarbourVest’s Outerbridge says. “As expected, drugs in later stages of clinical development with compelling data are more attractive since they have been de-risked.

“This is quite different from the environment experienced in the 2020 and 2021 period where deals were getting done with far fewer proof points. The public markets have made it clear that capital efficiency and clinical progress will be key to company development and successful outcomes.”

But while corrections in valuations and liquidity constraints will cloud exit pathways and extend hold periods, they will also unlock opportunities on the buyside and reward dealmakers that can take a flexible approach to deal structures and investment horizons.

“Life sciences is in the middle of a significant disruption, particularly in the public markets but also in private markets,” General Atlantic’s Zbar says. “This presents compelling opportunities for well-capitalised investors to stand alongside private companies for longer – often longer than initially planned – and also to support public companies with finance in what is a very different financing environment compared to 12-18 months ago.”

Inflexion’s Long expects the current vintage of assets to provide attractive pricing dynamics, but adds that life sciences “is much less exposed to cycles than other industries and continues to present a fairly consistent and attractive opportunity set”.

“Some of the heat has come out of the pharma services and medical devices markets, and that is presenting more attractive valuations in the sector,” Long says. “As we come out of the pandemic, there is less hype around life sciences and it has become easier to disaggregate the assets that were doing well just because of covid from the assets with a long-term trajectory.”