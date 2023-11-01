Q&A with Blue Owl Capital co-president Craig Packer

The private credit direct lending space has expanded over the past decade. With M&A still subdued, the power balance between lenders – including those bespoke private lenders like Blue Owl Capital – and borrowers has certainly shifted. Speaking with Private Equity International, Craig Packer, co-president of the firm, explains that – particularly amid inflation and high interest rates – direct lending has become a “really important asset class” for Blue Owl’s investors.

How far has the pendulum swung in favour of lenders when it comes to covenants?

In the first half of 2023… we and others that were continuing to deploy capital could get the most attractive credit agreements that we’ve seen in the last few years. Today, as activity has picked up and the public markets have opened up, we’re still getting very attractive credit agreements. Not quite as good as they were at the beginning of the year, but in the spectrum of what we’ve experienced over the last handful of years, they’re very attractive and consistent.

But we always get good credit agreements. I think it’s important to understand that, because folks often compare what we do to the public markets. The public market credit documentation is very watered down, and very much in favour of the borrowers. And regardless of the market environment, direct lenders don’t live with that type of risk.

What flexibility do you have in terms of the instruments you can offer?

One of the reasons why private equity firms are continuing to use direct lenders to finance their deals is they like our ability to customise the loans. We have very flexible capital, unlike the public markets, where the largest buyer is [collateralised loan obligations], which have a very restrictive box, if you will, that they need to invest in.

Direct lenders like us raise capital that has a much greater degree of flexibility. One of the features we can offer that is innovative for PE firms [is] in the software and tech space… We’re able to finance very attractive, high-growth, established businesses that want to invest in growth with what’s called [annualised recurring revenue] loans… That’s something that direct lenders do uniquely well. They have covenant protection, but the covenant is triggered by revenues rather than cashflow.

We have the ability to offer different maturity profiles, different currency mixes. We have the ability to offer [payment in kind] from time to time, which the public markets often don’t. Direct lenders can easily offer delayed draw facilities, so if you’re buying a company that is acquisitive, you want to make sure you’ve got financing available for those acquisitions. Direct lenders can contractually commit for a period of time to provide additional capital. That’s something that is very difficult for the public markets to do.

We routinely offer revolving credit facilities in our credit documentation. While we care deeply about protecting ourselves, we have the ability to customise any particular feature if the company has a specific request: ‘We want to do an acquisition three months after the deal closes’, ‘We want the ability to invest in a new plant’. We can work out with a borrower something very precise that allows for that.

How bespoke can your products be in terms of what the borrower needs?

I think bespoke is endless… We have the ability to price out complexity. Not every sponsor wants to pay for the extra complexity. I don’t want to paint it as we can do whatever you want – what we’re saying is, tell us what you want [and] we will try hard to make it happen, and we have the flexibility to make it happen. We can price [it] out and you can decide how much complexity you really need.