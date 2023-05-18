Qiming Venture Partners raises $942m

The Shanghai-based venture capital firm has closed its seventh yuan-denominated fund.

Fund name: Qiming Venture Partners RMB Fund VII

Amount raised: 6.5 billion yuan

Stage of fundraising: Final close

Predecessor fund: Qiming Venture Partners RMB Fund VI

Qiming Venture Partners has held a final close on 6.5 billion yuan ($942 million; €856 million) for Qiming Venture Partners RMB Fund VII.

Capital raised for the fund will be used to invest with a venture capital strategy in the technology, media and telecommunications, healthcare, and consumer goods sectors in China. The predecessor fund, Qiming Venture Partners RMB Fund VI, held a final close on 2.85 billion yuan in January 2021.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.