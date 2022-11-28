Raven Capital closes credit fund

Fund Names: Raven Asset-Based Credit Fund II

Amount raised: $834 million

Stage of fundraising: Final close

Predecessor fund: Raven Asset-Based Credit Fund I

Raven Capital Management held a final close for Raven Asset-Based Credit Fund II at $834 million.

Founded in 2008, Raven Capital is a New York-headquartered asset management firm with an office in California. The firm targets debt investments across the US. The fund’s predecessor raised $288 million, which was above its target size.

