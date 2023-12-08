Sacramento County has approved pacing plan

The public pension fund has approved a target of $250m to private equity in 2024.

Institution: Sacramento County Employees’ Retirement System

Headquarters: San Jose, US

AUM: $12.4 billion

Allocation to private equity: 13.2%

In their 2023 Year in Review and 2024 Annual Investment Plan, SCERS outlined the following for their 2024 plan: they will target $250 million to private equity, making commitments to 6-10 private equity funds, with an average of $35 million commitment per fund.

They are projecting reaching approximately an 11 percent target allocation in 2025. In 2024, their main investment priorities will be follow-on investments with existing GPs, and to focus on buyout managers, focus on sector-specific funds with fund managers who have differentiated expertise and deal flow, have an increased attention on industry and stage diversification, and carefully consider their venture capital exposure.

