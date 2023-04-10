SamCERA approves $70m in PE commitments

The pension approved several new commitments in its March 28 board meeting.

Institution: San Mateo County Employees’ Retirement Association

Headquarters: Redwood Shores, California, US

AUM: $5.9 billion

Allocation to private equity: 6.4%

San Mateo County Employees’ Retirement Association approved several new commitments to private equity funds during their March 28 board meeting. This includes $10 million to Eclipse Fund V; $30 million to Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Fund XII; and $30 million to Stockbridge Value Fund V. As of February 28th, SamCERA allocates 20 percent of their investments to alternatives.

