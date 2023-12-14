Semi-liquids hit the mainstream: Story of the Year

A wave of evergreen product launches in 2023 has raised concerns about how individual investors will perceive liquidity in private markets.

Once the preserve of a select few managers, semi-liquid vehicles – also known as evergreen funds – have proliferated this year as a difficult fundraising environment placed even greater significance on the private wealth channel.

EQT, HarbourVest, Pantheon, JPMorgan Asset Management, Muzinich & Co, Allianz Global Investors and Schroders Capital are just some of the firms to have entered this space in 2023. The strategy has become so popular that in September, Private Equity International published a handy list of evergreen products to help differentiate these myriad products.

The launches are timely. Institutional fundraising sources have – to varying degrees – dried up this year as investors grapple with overallocation and a lack of distributions.

Private equity has long been seeking ways to access private wealth at scale; these products are designed to solve many of the existing barriers to entry.

“Semi-liquids… endeavour to marry some of the advantages of investing in private markets with the benefits of investing in traditional liquid assets,” says Michael Ostro, head of private markets group, Asia at Swiss private bank Union Bancaire Privée.

“The former includes the lower volatility of these instruments – even adjusted for less frequent mark-to-market – and the higher target returns versus liquid comparables. The latter includes lower investment minimums than typical closed-end private market funds and periodic liquidity windows, assuming a functioning market.”

Private equity’s love for the wealth channel appears to be requited: according to PEI’s semi-liquids table, such products have cumulatively raised at least $58 billion as of around Q3 2023. While the appeal for private equity firms is obvious, semi-liquids’ success on the fundraising trail may reflect the fact that private banks also stand to benefit from offering these funds.

“Much of the traditional investment product shelf is standardised from one platform to another. But, given the recency of the growth in semi-liquids, early adopters have been able to win market share on their expanded product offering,” says Ostro.

“In fact, some asset managers will offer exclusivity periods to private banks willing to be the anchor distributor for their new semi-liquid funds. This can foster a win-win dynamic where semi-liquid funds are able to enjoy an easier capital raise for a new strategy and private banks are able to bring in net new money on the back of a unique investment offering.”

How liquid are we talking?

There are, however, caveats to the rampant growth of these products. As PEI noted in October, some industry practitioners have flagged the fact that wealthy individuals place too much emphasis on the liquidity element of these funds, rather than approaching them with a long-term mindset.

“While we are pleased to offer this strategy through a semi-liquid wrapper, investors should bring a longer-term perspective of at least three to four years to potentially benefit from future capital appreciation and exit events,” notes Christian Munafo, chief investment officer at Liberty Street Funds’ Private Shares Fund. The vehicle, which had $933.9 million of assets under management as of 30 September, offers quarterly tenders for up to 5 percent of outstanding shares at NAV.

“While most evergreens operate redemption gates to try to ensure that net outflows do not force the manager to sell assets – which could lead to severe haircuts – in market dislocations where outflows spike and inflows dry up, there is a very high probability of these funds hitting their redemption gates,” adds Ostro. “In short, liquidity is far from guaranteed in semi-liquid funds and, while this is ultimately the cost of protecting returns, investors are often not aware of the risk that their semi-liquid investment might, in short order, become illiquid.”

While the momentum behind these product launches is likely to continue into 2024, some firms and investors may wait to see how this latest cadre fare before taking the plunge themselves.