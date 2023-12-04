LP Perspectives: Seven LP opinions that matter

The past 12 months have not quite been an annus horribilis for private equity, but 2023 certainly won’t be remembered as one of the industry’s finer years.

A continued high interest rate environment has posed serious questions for many managers, while macroeconomic uncertainty has been compounded by continued geopolitical instability.

GPs will, however, find some green shoots in Private Equity International’s annual survey of LPs. The denominator effect appears to be easing, with the share of LPs reporting an overallocation to private equity falling to the lowest level since 2021. And LPs certainly seem to have faith in the private markets. Around 46 percent of LPs are ‘positive’ or ‘very positive’ about private markets investing compared to public markets in the short term – with three quarters of respondents saying the same over the long term.

PEI’s LP Perspectives 2024 Study provides a window into LPs’ thinking as they set their priorities in an uncertain environment.

1Limited momentum

After a tough year, there are few signs that a turnaround is imminent. The LP Perspectives Study found that 31 percent of LPs plan to increase the amount they have invested in private equity in 2024 – only a slight rise from 28 percent in 2023’s study. The share of respondents planning to invest the same amount as last year remains static at 51 percent. The somewhat anaemic appetite for the asset class is perhaps unsurprising, given the rise in PE investments falling below benchmarks.

2Performance issues

The survey gives a glimpse into how the industry is adapting to the end of the cheap money era – and the news is not good. The proportion of LPs reporting that PE investments fell below benchmarks over the past 12 months has jumped to 22 percent, compared with 13 percent last year and 5 percent in 2022. The share of LPs reporting that investments exceeded benchmarks dropped to 23 percent – the lowest level since the survey first collected this data point in 2018.

3The stakes are higher

The rise of GP stakes funds continues, with a 5 percentage point year-on-year increase in the share of LPs saying they have invested in these vehicles. Moreover, the proportion of respondents that have not yet invested in a GP stakes fund but are considering doing so has more than doubled year on year to 15 percent. While GP stakes transactions have generally been the preserve of specialist managers, PEI reported in July that generalists are also beginning to dabble in the strategy.

4Primary role for secondaries

Appetite for GP-led secondaries funds continues to grow amid the relative dearth of more conventional exit options in a sluggish market. While the LP-led secondaries market is receiving more attention, the share of LPs reporting that they have invested in a GP-led secondaries fund has also increased – rising to 33 percent, up from 28 percent last year. A further 16 percent of respondents plan to commit to GP-led secondaries funds but have not yet done so.

5Transatlantic divide on ESG

The maxim that ESG is good for returns has been well established for several years now – but it seems some LPs have their doubts. Only 59 percent of LPs now agree strong ESG policies will boost long-term returns, compared with 74 percent two years ago. Responses differ significantly by region – in North America, which has been rocked by an ESG backlash, just 41 percent believe strong ESG policies boost returns, compared with 79 percent in Western Europe.

6Divisions over NAV loans

GPs’ use of NAV loans has become a hot topic, but LPs appear to have mixed views on the merits of these facilities and the need for restrictions in fund documentation. The share of LPs describing restrictions as ‘somewhat’ or ‘very important’ has dropped markedly in this year’s survey to 61 percent, from 74 percent in the 2023 study. Counterintuitively, however, the share of LPs within that cohort that consider restrictions to be ‘very important’ has ticked upwards, from 19 to 25 percent.

7A higher hurdle?

The rise in interest rates over the past 18 months means the debate over hurdle rates has intensified. Around a third of LP respondents say they have been pushing GPs for a higher hurdle – a finding that is unsurprising in a higher interest rate environment. However, Chris Field, a partner at law firm Dechert, told PEI in November that hurdle rates are a “balancing act”, with many LPs aware that a higher hurdle could weaken incentivisation for GPs.