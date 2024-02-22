US pension approved an investment of up to $75m to Institutional Venture Partners XVIII.

Institution: San Francisco Employees’ Retirement System

Headquarters: San Francisco, US

AUM: $34.6 billion

Allocation to private equity: 28.9%

San Francisco Employees’ Retirement System approved an investment of up to $75 million to Institutional Venture Partners XVIII. SFERS first committed $50 million to the fund in February 2023, then an additional $15 million, bringing up the total current commitment size to $65 million.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.