Institution: San Francisco Employees’ Retirement System
Headquarters: San Francisco, US
AUM: $34.6 billion
Allocation to private equity: 28.9%
San Francisco Employees’ Retirement System approved an investment of up to $75 million to Institutional Venture Partners XVIII. SFERS first committed $50 million to the fund in February 2023, then an additional $15 million, bringing up the total current commitment size to $65 million.
Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.