Side Letter: 100 women-led funds; Guy Hands heads off; Iberian PE inflows

Women in VC

It’s increasingly common these days for LPs to seek greater gender diversity within their private markets portfolios. Finding managers that fit this bill, however, can prove a challenge for those with less established networks. Fortunately, our colleagues at Venture Capital Journal have compiled an exclusive list of more than 100 women-led VC funds. The list includes familiar names like 500 Global, Cowboy Ventures and Forerunner, as well as a tonne of other women-led funds that you may not be familiar with, including Avaana Capital of Mumbai, First Bight Ventures of Houston, i3 Equity Partners of Tel Aviv and La Famiglia of Berlin.

VCJ defines women-led funds as any in which at last half of the founding team members are women; the list is for funds disclosed or that have held a close from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2023. It will be updated quarterly.

While VCJ‘s editors were thrilled that they were able to identify more than 100 women-led funds, the fact remains that such funds manage less than 2 percent of the capital managed by the overall venture industry. The editors are hopeful that this resource will expose women-led funds to a greater number of institutional investors and even result in some of those becoming LPs in the funds. Find the list here (registration required).

Hands off

Guy Hands, founder, chairman and chief investment officer of Terra Firma, is stepping down from his post as he reaches his 64th birthday, according to statement. Hands will focus more on philanthropic interests and will continue to be involved in Hands Family Investments’ portfolio companies and in the legacy Terra Firma fund investment, Annington, the memo noted. Paul Hatter, as COO, and Richard Hands, as managing director responsible for residential investments and new deals, will now lead Terra Firma.

Hands, who set up Terra Firma two decades ago, has not been one to shy away from engaging with the press or delivering forthright opinions to his peers (he’s been a vocal opponent of charging fees on committed capital, and on which people in the industry he thinks should be given the chop). The firm, which now operates more as a family office, investing on a deal-by-deal basis, has not raised a blind-pool fund since 2007, according to PEI data. Terra Firma Capital Partners III is a 2006-vintage fund that closed on €5.4 billion. Among the firm’s controversial deals is a large cross-fund investment in music group EMI, which led to a high-profile investment loss. In a 2011 interview with PEI about the investment, Hands said: “I’m not sure I’d want to do another competitive auction on a public-to-private… I think one EMI in one’s life is enough.”

Hands’ departure is timely, given his remarks in May at an Australian food forum that current dynamics have made for the “most difficult market” he has ever seen. The news follows the departure of Terra Firma chief executive Vivek Ahuja, who will be leaving the firm after the summer to explore new opportunities.

Goldman’s growth

Received wisdom is that there are fewer appealing deals to get done in 2023. While that’s certainly true of more traditional leveraged buyouts, Julian Salisbury, who oversees roughly $450 billion in alternative assets as chief investment officer for asset and wealth management at Goldman Sachs, says there are still more esoteric transactions to be considering. Speaking on the bank’s debut CIO roundtable last week, Salisbury said Goldman is seeing “interesting opportunities” in take-privates with structured deals where companies want to de-lever.

“People are looking to do continuation type vehicles in order to extend out their holding period,” he added. “And then, also, just platform build. So, notwithstanding the relative lack of traditional change of control sponsored or sponsored buyout activity, there’s actually a lot still to do in that space right now.”

Salisbury also warned that private markets have yet to feel the full impact of rising rates on portfolios. “In growth equity, you saw the dramatic sell-off starting at the back end of 2021 as people started realising… the rate risk that they were running in their growth equity book,” he said. “For now, it’s a bit of a status quo as people sit on their hands and try to deny that they’re worth less than they were.”

Essentials