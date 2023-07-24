Side Letter: 100 women-led funds; Guy Hands heads off; Iberian PE inflows

Just happened
Women in VC
It’s increasingly common these days for LPs to seek greater gender diversity within their private markets portfolios. Finding managers that fit this bill, however, can prove a challenge for those with less established networks. Fortunately, our colleagues at Venture Capital Journal have compiled an exclusive list of more than 100 women-led VC funds. The list includes familiar names like 500 Global, Cowboy Ventures and Forerunner, as well as a tonne of other women-led funds that you may not be familiar with, including Avaana Capital of Mumbai, First Bight Ventures of Houston, i3 Equity Partners of Tel Aviv and La Famiglia of Berlin.
VCJ defines women-led funds as any in which at last half of the founding team members are women; the list is for funds disclosed or that have held a close from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2023. It will be updated quarterly.
While VCJ‘s editors were thrilled that they were able to identify more than 100 women-led funds, the fact remains that such funds manage less than 2 percent of the capital managed by the overall venture industry. The editors are hopeful that this resource will expose women-led funds to a greater number of institutional investors and even result in some of those becoming LPs in the funds. Find the list here (registration required).
Hands off
Guy Hands, founder, chairman and chief investment officer of Terra Firma, is stepping down from his post as he reaches his 64th birthday, according to statement. Hands will focus more on philanthropic interests and will continue to be involved in Hands Family Investments’ portfolio companies and in the legacy Terra Firma fund investment, Annington, the memo noted. Paul Hatter, as COO, and Richard Hands, as managing director responsible for residential investments and new deals, will now lead Terra Firma.
Hands, who set up Terra Firma two decades ago, has not been one to shy away from engaging with the press or delivering forthright opinions to his peers (he’s been a vocal opponent of charging fees on committed capital, and on which people in the industry he thinks should be given the chop). The firm, which now operates more as a family office, investing on a deal-by-deal basis, has not raised a blind-pool fund since 2007, according to PEI data. Terra Firma Capital Partners III is a 2006-vintage fund that closed on €5.4 billion. Among the firm’s controversial deals is a large cross-fund investment in music group EMI, which led to a high-profile investment loss. In a 2011 interview with PEI about the investment, Hands said: “I’m not sure I’d want to do another competitive auction on a public-to-private… I think one EMI in one’s life is enough.”
Hands’ departure is timely, given his remarks in May at an Australian food forum that current dynamics have made for the “most difficult market” he has ever seen. The news follows the departure of Terra Firma chief executive Vivek Ahuja, who will be leaving the firm after the summer to explore new opportunities.
Goldman’s growth
Received wisdom is that there are fewer appealing deals to get done in 2023. While that’s certainly true of more traditional leveraged buyouts, Julian Salisbury, who oversees roughly $450 billion in alternative assets as chief investment officer for asset and wealth management at Goldman Sachs, says there are still more esoteric transactions to be considering. Speaking on the bank’s debut CIO roundtable last week, Salisbury said Goldman is seeing “interesting opportunities” in take-privates with structured deals where companies want to de-lever.
“People are looking to do continuation type vehicles in order to extend out their holding period,” he added. “And then, also, just platform build. So, notwithstanding the relative lack of traditional change of control sponsored or sponsored buyout activity, there’s actually a lot still to do in that space right now.”
Salisbury also warned that private markets have yet to feel the full impact of rising rates on portfolios. “In growth equity, you saw the dramatic sell-off starting at the back end of 2021 as people started realising… the rate risk that they were running in their growth equity book,” he said. “For now, it’s a bit of a status quo as people sit on their hands and try to deny that they’re worth less than they were.”
Essentials
Iberian inflows
Spanish LPs are piling into domestic private markets. Commitments to Spanish PE and VC funds hit €1.34 billion in the first half of this year, the highest six-month total to date for domestic LPs, according to a report from industry association SpainCap. This figure was 22 percent higher than the equivalent period last year.
SpainCap attributed this growth in part to positive returns for the asset class and LP liquidity, as well as to hefty contributions from state-backed fund of funds programmes such as Fond-ICO Global, NextTech and the Innvierte programme, which is led by Spain’s Centre for the Development of Technology and Innovation. These initiatives will be joined from the second half of 2023 by funds to be launched by Cofides, the report noted. It is unclear how much capital was raised in aggregate for the period from both domestic and international LPs.
PE and VC-backed investments in Spanish businesses stood at about €3 billion in the first half of the year, down 46 percent from the same period in 2022. The decline was attributed in part to the high interest rate environment and elevated inflation. That said, the 469 deals completed marked Spain’s second-best total by number. International GPs contributed, with 75 percent of the total value invested across 105 investments; domestic managers invested €659 million in 273 deals. By sector, healthcare accounted for about half of deal value, followed by consumer and ICT at 10 percent each.
Ham Lane’s leaders
Hamilton Lane has unveiled a series of high-profile people moves and promotions. Jeffrey Armbrister has been named CFO, replacing Atul Varma, who is leaving to pursue “other interests”, per a statement. Armbrister has been with Hamilton Lane since 2018 and has helmed its direct equity investments arm. Elsewhere, head of investment strategy Drew Schardt will take on the additional roles of vice chairman and head of direct equity, replacing Armbrister. Meanwhile, EMEA head Richard Hope will take on the additional role of co-head of investments; and Nayef Perry will become sole head of direct credit, having previously been co-head alongside Schardt.
Ken Binick, who most recently served as co-head of co-investments at Portfolio Advisors, will join in September as managing director and head of execution on the direct equity team.
