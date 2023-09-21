Side Letter: A glut of GP-leds?

GPs appear to be considering GP-leds en masse as exits dry up. Plus: a senior departure from CPP Investments' Hong Kong office and Goldman's $14.2 billion PE haul. Here's today's brief, for our valued subscribers only.

At a time where investors are strapped for cash and exits are scarce, there’s no shortage of GPs enquiring about secondaries options. And yet, this demand does not yet seem to be translating into processes. As one intermediary of such deals pondered on the side lines of the IPEM conference in Paris week: when will the GP-led secondaries market return in earnest?

As it stands, secondaries buyers’ time and attention is largely focused on LP portfolio sales where there is ample supply and appealing discounts to be found. LPs are pounding the pavement to sell portfolios for a variety of reasons, including overallocation to private markets and portfolio management.

Exactly what buyers are seeking in the secondaries market varies by institution type. Broadly, however, market sources Side Letter has spoken to this week pin the transaction sweet spot for the majority of buyers at around $250 million-$700 million in size with manager asset and quality the key.

Innovation abounds. Anecdotally, Side Letter has heard of situations where debt was used to bridge the time it takes to syndicate a continuation fund to investors; firms doing tenders in all but name, and that managers were using continuation fund technology to recycle capital back into the original closed-end fund.

It was standing room only during IPEM’s secondaries summit on Wednesday. Though GP-led transactions were down in the first half, interest could well be at an all-time high.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management is preparing for said interest in continuation funds translating into deals. Speaking to our colleagues at Secondaries Investor (registration required) on the back of raising $14.2 billion for its latest flagship fund to back private equity secondaries deals, Harold Hope, who leads the firm’s secondaries business globally, said better agreement around valuations should provide bountiful opportunities for it to invest in. “The fact that valuations are effectively coming down on a multiple basis, is also helping to narrow the bid ask spread. That’s going to be particularly impactful in the continuation vehicle space… I would expect a lot of growth there over the next year,” Hope said.

CPPIB’s China shake up

Last month, Reuters reported that five unnamed investment professionals in CPP Investments‘ Hong Kong office had been let go amid a slowdown in China dealmaking. Though the identity of these staff members remains unclear, regulatory filings in Hong Kong show that Yang Fan, a managing director responsible for direct PE investments in Asia, left the institution on 20 September. Fan joined CPPIB in 2021 following a 10-year stint at CITIC PE in China, where he had been a managing director. A spokesperson for the pension declined to comment. Fan had not responded to a note on LinkedIn as Side Letter went to press.

CPPIB, for its part, continued to be active in China last year. Key deals included HR services provider 51job and a $35 million co-investment into cosmetics business HCP Global alongside the Carlyle Group. Speaking to Private Equity International in the pension’s Hong Kong office this year, global PE head Suyi Kim said the institution had found it “very challenging” not being able to visit China during the pandemic. “And then there are multiple things that you need to navigate – it’s not only the geopolitical tensions,” she added. “There are internal China policy changes that we need to get our heads around better.”

Whether CPP Investments is pulling back from China or not, the fact remains that dealmaking in the region and more broadly is down. Direct dealmakers solely focused on China could well be forgiven for not wanting to sit on their hands while waiting for regulatory and geopolitical uncertainty to subside.

