Side Letter: All eyes on DC…

All eyes on DC…

Today’s the day private equity has been nervously awaiting: the US Securities and Exchange Commission is set to vote on seismic reforms that have the potential to upend the GP/LP dynamic. As a reminder, Gary Gensler’s SEC is attempting to introduce proposals that would require funds that give “preferential terms” to favoured investors to share the details of the side letters with other investors. The rules would also ban a host of fees and expenses and require all funds – registered or not – to audit their books yearly and share the results with regulators and investors.

Today’s proposals have drawn criticism from LPs and GPs alike, with LP advocates noting that side letters give them flexibility to negotiate the best deals for the pensioners, universities and sovereign wealth funds they represent. Any reforms, they said, should “raise the floor” – create minimum standards of disclosures – not lower the ceiling, said Neal Prunier, senior director of industry affairs at the Institutional Limited Partners Association.

There’s more at stake in this latest round of voting than the first wave of private fund reforms in March, which saw a divided SEC adopt new rules that meant registered PE fund sponsors have 60 days from the end of each quarter to report GP-led secondaries deals, the removal of a general partner, investor-led liquidations or other “termination events” under new Form PF rules.

Gensler has said repeatedly his reforms have two goals: to shrink investment adviser fees, and to protect the millions of ordinary Americans whose pension funds prop up the private fund industry. In Side Letter‘s view, sophisticated institutional LPs, with the help of influential bodies like the Institutional Limited Partners Association, can largely navigate their relationships with GPs themselves. As private equity opens itself up to more non-institutional capital, however, the balance between relying on investor nous and requiring regulatory intervention becomes a finer one indeed.

Apollo’s Aus appointment

Apollo Global Management has promoted senior adviser David Moffatt to chair of its operations in Australia and New Zealand, per a statement. Moffatt has served as senior adviser to Apollo since 2019, and is chairman of Australian infrastructure services business Ventia, which Apollo part owns. The appointment comes amid plans to expand Apollo’s asset management and retirement services capabilities in the market, the statement said, noting that the firm aims to expand non-bank and hybrid origination in the region.

Apollo also sees significant opportunity for capital formation and institutional partnerships in alternatives with supers, insurers and others. In June last year, Apollo launched a $1.25 billion pan-Asian credit strategy anchored by a $500 million commitment from Australian superfund giant HostPlus. “This dovetails with our core focus at Apollo, matching retirement capital from supers, pensions and insurers with attractive private market lending and investment opportunities,” chief executive Marc Rowan said in the statement.

According to statistics published by The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia, total superannuation assets stood at A$3.5 trillion ($2.3 trillion; €2.1 trillion) as of end-March; among the total A$2.3 trillion in investments, about 5 percent was allocated to PE.

