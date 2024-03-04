Side Letter: Alts’ newest tokeniser

A new entrant to the tokenisation space underscores the rising appeal of this intriguing technology. Plus: Investec is building out its secondaries advisory unit and private debt is filling the void left by private equity in China. Here's today's brief, for our valued subscribers only.

Just happened

A first in Hong Kong

Another platform hoping to democratise alternative assets through the use of tokenisation has sprung up in Asia-Pacific. Evident was formed by Florian Spiegl, a former vice-president in digital private banking at Credit Suisse who later founded and sold blockchain business FinFabrik. He previously sat on the Hong Kong regulator’s fintech advisory group.

If you’re not familiar with concept of tokenisation, be sure to first read Private Equity International‘s briefing here. The bottom line is that this technology enables exposure to funds or assets to be broken down into smaller, tradable pieces with lower entry minimums. In essence, it makes alternatives more accessible and more liquid.

Evident is now Hong Kong’s first fully integrated Securities and Futures Commission-licensed tokenisation investment platform for alternative assets.

Professional investors can open an account with a minimum of $100 (USD). Evident currently offers a tokenised aviation fund and previously offered exposure to a ship transporting liquified natural gas, which has since been exited. Per its website, Evident plans to next offer an Indian alternative credit fund and a direct VC investment in a green SaaS business. Side Letter understands that Evident also has both a PE fund and a PE investment providing individual asset exposure to a football club in its pipeline.

Though a nascent example, Evident is the latest in an expanding universe of tokenisation platforms. It joins larger incumbents such as US-based Securitize and Singapore-based ADDX, which have signed partnerships with some of the biggest names in PE (KKR, Hamilton Lane and Partners Group, to name a few). As fundraising pressures underscore the importance of leveraging alternative sources of LP capital, expect more new entrants to seek to capitalise on this rising demand.

Investec’s inflows

Investec’s freshly launched secondaries advisory unit has made a trio of hires, our colleagues at Secondaries Investor report (registration required). The London-headquartered bank has added Oliver Altendorf, a former vice-president at Asante Capital Group; Christoph Schwarz, a former investment professional at HarbourVest Partners; and Emilia Korobowicz, a former investment banking analyst at Credit Suisse.

Investec’s latest recruitment follows the establishment of its GP advisory team and the appointment of Stefano Manna as head of GP advisory in November. Manna left placement agent and advisory firm Eaton Partners last year, Secondaries Investor reported in September.

Investec’s secondaries advisory team aims to provide services to mid-market financial sponsors in Europe, focusing on GP-leds. It advises on single- and multi-asset continuation vehicles and liquidity options, including preferred equity, GP commitment financing and stake sales for management companies. Its entry to the space comes amid a growing need for managers to get creative when it comes to liquidity management and ways to retain prized assets.

Essentials

Gains made in China

Private credit is moving into a funding gap in China that has been created by the drying up of both bank and private equity finance, according to fund services provider Ocorian. Amid changing market conditions in the country, including a collapsing property market, private debt funds are increasingly providing capital for expansion, growth and restructuring purposes.

Ocorian refers to KPMG figures showing that private equity investment across the APAC region fell 36 percent in the first half of last year to $84.7 billion. This compares with a peak of $243.9 billion recorded in the second half of 2021.

By contrast, the size of the private credit market in Southeast Asia and India increased by around 50 percent between 2020 and mid-2022 as investors began to think of private debt funds as higher-returning rather than low-risk vehicles. “2024 should see a further increase in the prevalence of credit funds as a means of corporate financing in Asian markets,” said Robin Harris, head of APAC at Ocorian. “If it is the only game in town, it’ll be well worth watching how many more corporations want to play.

Dig deeper

LP meetings. It’s Monday, so here are some LP meetings to watch out for this week.

4 March

5 March

6 March

7 March

8 March