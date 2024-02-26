Side Letter: An unhealthy relationship?

Private equity's activity in the healthcare space is coming under scrutiny amid claims that buyouts can do more harm than good. Plus: how to reform Australia's private equity market; and why insurers are looking at Indonesia. Here's today's brief, for our valued subscribers only.

Just happened

An unhealthy relationship?

Private equity’s long-standing appetite for healthcare has caught the attention of the US Federal Trade Commission. In a February speech to the American Medical Association, FTC chair Lina Khan said the antitrust organisation had been “alarmed by studies showing that some private equity buyouts have resulted in not just higher prices but also dramatic fall-off in quality – in some cases resulting in higher mortality rates”.

Khan is the spear-tip of a growing movement of thinkers who want to scrap three generations of antitrust law and precedent that they argue is too narrowly focused on consumer price and not focused enough on the way that corporate power impacts everyday American life, our colleagues at Regulatory Compliance Watch note (registration required). These thinkers see private equity as a problem to be solved. (Case in point: Khan’s speech mentions private equity eight times.)

“ER doctors, for example, report having to take shortcuts to meet profit-driven metrics in understaffed emergency rooms, a trend they attribute to a slew of private equity buyouts,” she told the doctors. “Empirical research shows that hospital consolidation routinely results in higher costs and reduced service, and the FTC has long been active in tackling these illegal deals.”

Khan’s comments precede an FTC virtual workshop, Private Capital, Public Impact: An FTC Workshop on Private Equity in Health Care, on 5 March to examine the role of PE investment in healthcare markets. The workshop will examine the growing concerns in this area and what the federal government is doing to address any harmful effects.

This scrutiny – the latest to fall on the PE industry in the US – should set alarm bells ringing. After all, North America continues to host the highest value of healthcare deals globally, with provider businesses historically a large share of US deals, according to Bain & Co. Firms active in this space will not want to miss March’s workshop.

Got an opinion regarding PE’s participation in healthcare? Drop us a note – anonymously or otherwise – here.

Investing Down Under

In Private Equity International‘s latest episode of Spotlight Podcast, Australia (along with Japan and India) was touted as one of the potential beneficiaries of shifting LP sentiment towards Asia-Pacific. This is a dynamic that Pacific Equity Partners, one of the market’s largest and oldest firms, is already seeing play out.

It’s perhaps unsurprising, then, that Australia’s private markets AUM has the potential to grow by 87 percent to A$116 billion ($76 billion; €70.2 billion) by 2030, according to a report published last week by the Australian Investment Council in collaboration with EY Australia. Australian PE already holds an aggregate A$41.7 billion of AUM, and a further A$17.9 billion in VC.

Australia’s PE industry has so far been hindered in part by fee disclosure requirements that have long deterred the nation’s A$3.4 trillion superannuation community from putting more than 5 percent of their combined portfolios into the asset class. Listed equity and fixed income remained the largest asset classes for Australia’s superannuation funds, at 48.9 percent and 19.5 percent respectively as of June.

To catalyse Australian private markets, the AIC suggested tweaking the superannuation performance benchmarks to focus on net returns, rather than fees. It also advocated for a less restrictive foreign investment framework that includes features like fast-tracking investment approvals for trusted, regular buyers, and called for an independent review of the current foreign investment fee structure. The trade body further proposed the introduction of a Limited Partnership Collective Investment Vehicle as to help promote a “globally competitive” funds management regime.

The stakes are high: Australia requires A$1.5 trillion of investment to meet net-zero commitments by 2030; A$115 billion for health, aged and disability care by 2062, and A$30 billion to support the reinvigoration of Australia’s manufacturing sector, the report said. Increasing private capital investment to the equivalent of 4 percent of GDP in 2030 (up from 3 percent in 2022) could double the economic contribution made by private capital to A$144 billion by 2030 and double the number of direct and indirect full-time jobs to 1,200,000, it added.

Essentials

Indonesia’s deal bellwether

How do you know if a market is about to become much busier? Follow the insurers. During a media roundtable in Hong Kong last week, Ashurst partner Joshua Cole noted that a growing number of deal insurers are eyeing an entrance into Indonesia.

“Interestingly, just this week we’ve spoken to a number of warranty and indemnity insurers who are starting to talk about expanding their global footprint,” said Cole. “There are at least two we’ve spoken to who – following the elections in Indonesia, have said they want to establish a presence in Indonesia. Where the [warranty and indemnity] insurers are going is a very good indication of where the deals are likely to be. We’ve seen a noticeable increase in instructions for M&A over the last two months, starting around mid-January.”

Generally speaking, clients are increasingly interested in digital economy investments, particularly digital infrastructure and fintech, Cole added.

M&A insurance, which covers financial losses arising from misrepresentations and warranties given by sellers in a transaction, has, to date, been less common in Asia-Pacific than in Western markets. The fact that these companies spy a potential opportunity could serve as something of a bellwether for investor sentiment in the region. Indonesian PE is not for the faint-hearted, however. This month, PEI’s Katrina Lau explored the considerations for those seeking to invest in this growing market.

Dig deeper

