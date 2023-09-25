Side Letter: APAC separation anxiety

Just happened
Separation anxiety
VC giant GGV Capital last week became the latest private markets firm this year to isolate its China business. In a statement, the firm said it would split into two separate brands next year: a US partnership covering North America, Latin America, Israel, Europe and India/cross-border from Silicon Valley and New York; and an Asia partnership investing in China, Southeast Asia and South Asia from its office in Singapore. The firm’s RMB China funds will continue to be managed independently as before under the Jiyuan Capital brand. The transition is expected to be completed by the end of Q1 2024.
“Investing locally through a global lens has been our guiding principle for the past 23 years… Over the last decade, the operating environment has become highly complex,” the statement said. “Against these new realities, GGV is also evolving.”
Unlike Sequoia Capital, which made a similar split in June and invests via dedicated China funds, GGV’s APAC investments have been made via its global flagships. Its unclear whether this separation therefore means that the firm will need to extract its existing Asia assets from these funds. A spokesperson for the firm declined to comment beyond the initial statement. Axios Pro Rata has reported that GGV is not expected to make management changes to its existing funds.
GGV’s separation is not entirely unexpected given that it was one of four VC firms contacted in July by a US House Committee to discuss “serious” concerns over their investments in Chinese artificial intelligence, semiconductors and quantum computing. The following month saw President Biden sign an executive order banning private investments in similar sectors. Spinning out these operations reduces the risk of the firm being negatively impacted by any further regulatory actions from either side.
Still, neither GGV’s nor Sequoia’s moves will have been made lightly: these are both firms with serious pedigree in China that are – intentionally or otherwise – making a significant statement by cutting themselves off from these markets. Though both firms were extreme examples, given the scale of their ties to China, it stands to reason that others may consider following suit, particularly if regulatory intervention continues to escalate. Two is a coincidence; three is a trend, as the adage goes. Watch this space.
A bigger bite of the Big Apple
Fund managers struggling to secure capital from overallocated LPs will be relieved to learn that New York City’s two largest pension plans are considering increasing their target allocations to private equity. Both pensions – New York City Employees’ Retirement System, which currently targets 8 percent to PE, and Teachers’ Retirement System of the City of New York, which targets 7 percent – discussed increasing their targets to 10 percent at their September meetings, our colleagues at Buyouts report (registration required). This comes off the back of Private Equity International‘s July deep dive with NYCRS’ CIO Steven Meier, where we asked whether PE could hope to receive a bigger slice of the pie.
A target of 10 percent would certainly put the pensions in a stronger position from the perspective of fund managers, though many of NYC’s peers have much larger allocations to the asset class: Oregon Investment Council and Washington State Investment Board, for example, both allocate around 28 percent. According to the meetings, neither NYC pensions see such high figures in their future.
“We don’t think it’s prudent to hike private equity. We don’t think you need to take that kind of risk. It will take you a long time to get there, so it’s not realistic,” said Bud Pellecchia, a senior vice-president at Callan, which is one of NYC Employees’ consultants. Additionally, neither pension discussed what it hopes to achieve by increasing its target allocation to PE, but rather noted that they hope the changes can be incorporated when pacing plans are implemented in January.
Essentials
Testing the limits
California Public Employees’ Retirement System is making the most of the expanded authority granted to its investment staff last year, our colleagues at Buyouts report (registration required). The system made three commitments under the policy approved in November that allows CalPERS to hold up to 35 percent of the LP share of a fund, up from 25 percent previously. Among the three expanded commitments were two funds and one co-investment; two further customised investment accounts were completed under the new approach. “These changes are being utilised to expand the investment opportunity set for CalPERS,” per adviser Meketa’s review. Private equity, which makes up nearly 13 percent, or $59.7 billion, of the pension’s $463 billion portfolio, will likely remain a priority for the pension giant long after CIO Nicole Musicco’s impending departure at the end of the month.
A Malaysian pioneer
Malaysia’s public service retirement fund Kumpulan Wang Persaraan has launched a new domestic venture capital programme, according to a statement. The M$500 million ($107 million; €100 million) Dana Perintis – or ‘pioneer fund’ – scheme will commit to both funds and direct investments over the next 18 to 24 months. Half of the fund will target Malaysia-focused VC funds, while the rest will comprise direct allocations into “promising” Malaysian start-ups.
“With Dana Perintis, we are not just investing financial capital, but also putting in our expertise, resources and commitment to seeing these Malaysian start-ups succeed on a global stage, especially with the ones we are directly involved in,” said KWAP chief investment officer Encik Hazman Hilmi Sallahuddin in a statement.
According to PEI data, KWAP’s recent commitments include VC fund 500 Southeast Asia III. As one of the biggest funds in Malaysia’s pension system, KWAP currently manages about M$184.5 billion. According to its website, the fund has invested in 54 PE funds and five direct investments globally. As per its 2020 Annual Report, KWAP allocates 11 percent towards PE and infrastructure – 30.2 percent of which is in North America.
Dig deeper
Today’s letter was prepared by Alex Lynn with Adam Le, Carmela Mendoza, Helen de Beer, Madeleine Farman and Katrina Lau.