Side Letter: Ardian’s boss shakeup; Insight’s $17bn target; NPS ups alts

Ardian's buyout boss is taking a reduced role, marking the latest in a series of leadership changes at the European giant. Plus: Korea's NPS is upping its alternatives allocation and Insight Partners is back with yet another mega-fund.

Just happened

Bye-out boss

Philippe Poletti, chief executive of Ardian France and head of its buyout team, is stepping back from his day-to-day responsibilities and will become chairman of the buyout funds investment committee effective 1 July, a spokesperson confirmed to Side Letter.

Head of Ardian Italy Nicolò Saidelli and Ardian US board member Thibault Basquin, who have been running the buyout activity alongside Poletti for the past 12 months, have been confirmed as co-heads. Saidelli will oversee the Italian, German, UK and Iberian teams, while Basquin will lead the French, US and Luxembourg teams. “Having been involved in the development of the buyout business for 24 years, I am delighted that Nicolo and Thibault, who have worked alongside me for many years, are taking on the responsibility for accelerating its growth,” Poletti said in an emailed statement. “I am particularly confident in our prospects for development in new territories such as the United States and proud of the quality of the team we have built.” French-language business press had first reported on his departure.

Poletti joined Ardian in 1999 and led deals including Spotless Group, Outremer Telecom and Saint Honoré, according to Ardian’s website. The firm collected €7.5 billion in 2021 for it seventh buyout fund, including co-investment capital. Poletti told Private Equity International at the time that Ardian benefits from mainly proprietary deal processes, noting that it had been able to acquire some of its companies at lower EBITDA multiples and via pre-emptive processes. Over the past five years, the AUM of Ardian’s buyout team grew from €8 billion to €15.5 billion across seven funds.

Ardian has seen a number of senior personnel changes in recent times. In September, Mathieu Antonini, a managing director in Ardian’s buyout team and head of France, left to join London-based permanent capital investor Perwyn. Antonini joined Ardian in 1998 as its eighth employee and was involved in 12 buyout transactions, ranging between €15 million and €1.5 billion. His departure follows another series of leadership changes at the European giant, which you read about here.

Korea move

Like many of its US peers, Korea’s largest pension plan is making room for alternatives. National Pension Service of Korea wants to raise its alternatives allocation from 13.8 percent to 15 percent of the fund’s assets by 2027, according to its latest five-year asset allocation plan. According to its Q1 update, the pension is currently overallocated to alternatives at 16 percent, a result of the denominator effect as values of the fund’s stocks and bonds have dropped, our colleagues at PERE report (registration required). Many US public pensions are similarly tweaking their allocations to compensate for their overexposure. To accommodate its changes, NPS will slash bonds by 10 percentage points, while the ratio of stocks will also increase by 8.8 percentage points.

As PEI has previously reported, NPS’s PE portfolio is nearly fully outsourced to external managers, with Carlyle, Blackstone and EQT among its largest exposures. PE made up 6.6 percent of the total fund and 41 percent of the alternatives portfolio as of 31 March, per its website. Its PE holdings have grown 88 percent in value since the end of 2020, from 33.4 billion won ($25 million; €24 million) to 62.7 billion won.

As one of the world’s largest public pensions, NPS has $734 billion in AUM, making its 2027 target of 15 percent in alternatives investments equivalent to $110 billion. This latest decision comes after the fund management committee agreed on a 5.6 percent target rate of return for the next five years, a slight uptick from its current 5.4 percent. Last year, NPS reported a negative return of 8.2 percent, or $61 billion, marking its worst annual performance since the fund’s inception.

NPS isn’t the only Asia-Pacific institution seemingly reacting to denominator headwinds. Many Japanese institutions have actively slashed their private markets budgets over the past 18 months, reducing ticket sizes or declining re-ups, to get their allocations under control. More on that here.

Mega fund in sight

Tech giant Insight Partners is already back on the fundraising trail for its next flagship. The firm is seeking as much as $17 billion for Fund XIII, our colleagues at Buyouts report (registration required). The target size was revealed at a 1 June investment meeting of the Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System. The raise comes about a year after it amassed $20 billion, including co-investment capital, for Fund XII, its largest fund to date. It is unclear how much of that has been deployed.

The firm is also raising a co-investment vehicle alongside Fund XIII, according to an August filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. For context, it raised close to $3 billion for Fund XII’s connected co-investment side vehicle last year, per PEI data.

Insight’s speedy return is unlikely to be welcome news for LPs, many of whom have struggled to find capacity for the myriad funds coming to market in recent years. As of 21 April, a total of 4,316 funds were seeking $1.24 trillion globally, with eight funds pursuing north of $20 billion each, including CVC Capital Partners IX (€25 billion) and Apollo Investment Fund X ($25 billion).

Essentials

Patria’s poach

Side Letter caught up this week with Nithin Johnson, former Americas head of international fund distribution at Citi who has spent the past four years at Tikehau Capital as its head of business development for the Americas. Johnson has this week joined Latin America-focused Patria Investments as a managing director in a similar role concentrating on North America and will work on sales, investor relations and LP coverage; corporate development and GP M&A; and structured processes such as collateralised fund obligations.

According to Johnson, there’s an investor sentiment shift that favours Latin America and India, as investors shift from China and Eastern Europe/Russia, hence his move to the São Paulo-headquartered firm. Patria, which is listed on the NASDAQ, ranked 134th in this year’s PEI 300, raising $5.5 billion in the preceding five-year period. It is active across private equity, infrastructure, real estate and credit.

Today’s letter was prepared by Alex Lynn with Adam Le, Carmela Mendoza and Katrina Lau.