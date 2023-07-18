Side Letter: Ares’ APAC acquisition; PE’s LP-led lurch; Hawaii’s hungry for PE

Ares-on to expand

Industry participants have posited for some time that a more challenging fundraising environment could contribute towards a wave of consolidation. Enter: Ares Management. The alternatives giant best known for its credit business has acquired Crescent Point Capital, a China and Southeast Asia-focused PE firm, per a Tuesday statement. The deal is expected to close in Q3 2023. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed, though the consideration will be primarily comprised of Ares Class A common shares subject to a multi-year lock-up.

The acquisition is intended “to capitalise on the strong growth prospects for dedicated Asia-Pacific private equity strategies”, the statement noted. Singapore-headquartered CPC has $3.8 billion of assets under management. Its most recent fund, Crescent Asia Consumer & Deep Value Fund III, had collected $483.5 million against a $900 million target as of July 2022, according to PEI data. The firm’s portfolio, which comprises both minority and majority positions, includes Del Monte Philippines and Chinese healthcare platform Jianke, per its website. As of March, it has completed more than 50 investments, of which 31 have been partially or fully exited.

This isn’t Ares’ first dalliance with Asia-Pacific M&A, having acquired Hong Kong-based credit and special situations manager SSG Capital in 2020. Ares’ Asia unit has about 165 professionals. “Similar to Ares, we believe CPC possesses a highly collaborative culture,” Edwin Wong, head of Ares Asia, said in the statement. Expanding the firm’s local capabilities will help it work further with management teams and sponsors, he added.

This latest deal appears to make sense for both parties: Ares is able to expand its PE footprint in the region via a ready-made team with a presence in Shanghai, Jakarta, Manila and Ho Chi Minh City, positioning itself to further capitalise on private markets opportunities in Southeast Asia; Crescent, meanwhile, presumably gains access to an arsenal of Ares staff, tools and resources, as well as a vast network of international LPs.

Asia-Pacific in particular may be predisposed to consolidation, given the additional fundraising headwinds it is facing as a result of geopolitical tensions and China’s regulatory uncertainty. The number of active investors in the region fell 2 percent last year, marking the first drop since 2015, according to Bain & Co. Less established firms or those struggling to raise new capital may represent appealing prospects for larger entities looking to expand in a region comprising disparate markets and regulatory landscapes where organic growth is especially challenging.

That said, consolidation is likely to be a global trend this year and beyond. One in six asset managers will be gone by 2027, according to PwC’s latest Global Asset and Wealth Management Survey, which noted that 73 percent of asset managers are considering strategic M&A over the next few months. Notable examples included EQT’s acquisition of Baring Private Equity Asia in 2022 and Carlyle Group‘s acquisition of London-based life sciences investment firm Abingworth. It’s also the second for Ares in less than three years, following its 2021 acquisition of Landmark Partners.

LP liquidity

LPs on the hunt for liquidity have buoyed secondaries market activity in the first half. The secondaries market dipped year-on-year to $42 billion in H1 2023, marking a roughly 22 percent drop from the same period last year, according to details shared with our colleagues at Secondaries Investor ahead of the release of Evercore’s H1 2023 Secondary Market Survey (registration required).

LP-led deals took the larger share of market activity at 61 percent of volume, representing the second-best H1 on record for these transactions after 2022. GP-led deals made up 39 percent of market volume, with only highly compelling transactions considered by buyers in the first half, the report noted. Single-asset deals represented 45 percent of GP-led deals compared with 50 percent across the first half of 2022.

Our take: lower pricing in the secondaries market has clearly led to fewer GPs utilising continuation funds to hold onto assets in the first half. Lower pricing affects LPs looking to sell fund stakes in kind, yet liquidity pressures may ultimately force sales. Annual secondaries volume has taken brief dips before; from what we can see, H1 2023’s drop is most likely a footnote in a subsector that’s going up and to the right.

Essentials