Side Letter: Ares’ mega-inflows; AlpInvest’s above-$10bn target; Bluestone’s sporting chance

Ares-on to smile

Ares Management reckons 2023 will be one of its best fundraising years ever. The firm expects inflows this year to surpass the $57 billion it gathered in 2022 and approach the $77 billion record set in 2021, our colleagues at Buyouts report (subscription required).

Fundraising will be driven by about 30 commingled and perpetual-life offerings, Ares said on a Thursday earnings call. These will include its seventh corporate private equity fund, as well as credit, real assets and secondaries strategies. Fund VII, which will target both distressed for control investments and traditional buyouts, has an undisclosed target. Its 2020-vintage predecessor gathered $5.7 billion.

Ares’ fundraising optimism stems from a belief in a “flight to larger, higher-quality managers”, chief executive Michael Arougheti said on the call. Arougheti said the firm’s scale “enhances” its competitive advantage as others have less capital to deploy.

Ares isn’t the only firm bullish about 2023. Carlyle Group also expects 2023 to be a “better fundraising year than 2022”, while Blackstone “feels good” about fundraising, particularly in life sciences, real estate debt and green energy.

AlpInvest’s next fund

It’s just as well that Carlyle is among those expecting a decent fundraising year, because its investment solutions unit, AlpInvest Partners, is seeking at least $10 billion for its latest flagship secondaries programme, our colleagues at Secondaries Investor report (registration required). Its predecessor, AlpInvest Secondaries Program VII, closed on $9 billion in 2020. ASP VIII is expected to also include separate accounts, though it is unclear whether this would be as part of, or on top of, the roughly $10 billion figure.

On Carlyle’s full-year earnings call last week, interim chief executive Bill Conway said the firm’s investment solutions business is “well positioned to see growth in this segment as we begin fundraising for our flagship products, including next vintages in our co-investment and secondary strategies”.

Secondaries market veterans have long posited that secondaries funds should, in theory, be even larger than buyout funds as they provide liquidity to LPs in those funds. It’s no surprise that firms like AlpInvest – which is just one of at least five firms in market seeking more than $10 billion for their latest secondaries funds – are continuing to push their programme sizes towards the sky.

Essentials