Side Letter: Ares’ wealth boost

Ares-on to smile

Ares Management‘s private wealth push appears to be paying dividends. The firm has raised $58 billion in total in 2023 to end-October, and expects inflows for the entire year to exceed $65 billion, per its latest earnings. That figure would be significantly north of the $57 billion gathered last year. Ares expects to hold first closes this year for its seventh corporate PE fund, its debut credit secondaries fund, and third infrastructure secondaries fund. Additional closings are also set for its fourth US opportunistic real estate equity fund, second climate infrastructure fund, and its sixth European direct lending fund.

Ares has also held a $2.4 billion final close on Ares SSG Capital Partner VI, its latest Asia-Pacific special situations fund. The vehicle took 22 months to reach a final close, according to Private Equity International data. Commitments included $800 million from New York State Common Retirement Fund, $325 million from Virginia Retirement System and $132 million from Border to Coast Pensions Partnership, PEI data shows.

“We’re building momentum in the wealth channel and the insurance channel, and the family of open-end products that are on continuous offer [are] growing,” chief executive Michael Arougheti said on Tuesday’s earnings call. “So we’re going into any given year… with a much higher floor to jump off with the large institutional flagships.”

Within wealth management, Ares expects to market “a limited number of core semi-liquid institutional-quality products”, Arougheti said, adding that the wealth team launched in 2021 now has more than 120 professionals globally and relationships with nearly every major wire house and private bank. “We expect to continue adding strategic partnerships and gain market share as we scale each one of these products.”

The firm’s recent investment in Brazilian manager Vinci Partners will expand distribution and product development across Brazil and Latin America. “We believe that the Latin American markets are in the very early stages of shifting capital into the private markets, particularly within private credit,” Arougheti said. “This is similar to the trends that we saw in the early 2000s in Europe and what we’re seeing now beginning to play out in the APAC region.”

Ares completed the acquisition of Singapore-based PE firm Crescent Point Capital in October. “We’re seeing strong economic trends and robust corporate earnings growth in India and Australia, which account for 60 percent of our investments across the region, and we’re seeing a growing opportunity set for financing solutions for sponsor-led acquisitions in these markets,” Arougheti said.

How to raise an impact fund

Our colleagues at New Private Markets kicked off their inaugural Impact Investor Summit: North America 2023 yesterday in New York. Side Letter was on the ground for the event’s LP panel, during which much of the conversation centred around how to identify exceptional GPs in an asset class where few can present long track records.

One LP said they were looking for managers “who are authentic at what they do”, which refers to managers whose career trajectory aligns with their current role as impact fund managers. “You basically have to piece the story together,” the investor said. “Maybe they’ve done a couple of deals individually on the side, or maybe they’ve put together the right team. That’s something that we believe in.”

Another LP said they value business management skills. “Most of the time we are meeting with experienced investors, but not business managers,” they said, adding that most first-time funds don’t have thorough business plans. The ability to build strong relationships with portfolio companies and to implement rigorous reporting frameworks for LPs is also crucial, said two other panellists.

Perhaps surprisingly, LPs with impact investing mandates are less insistent on the return profile than one might anticipate. To be clear, returns still matter – two speakers said they seek impact funds that are at least able to match market returns. However, one of them expressed a willingness to accept “slightly more volatility” for impact funds, given the early-stage nature of companies that such funds invest in. Another panellist emphasised the importance of evaluating subsector returns when analysing the financial performance of impact funds, rather than lumping them together.

Essentials