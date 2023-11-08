Side Letter: AXA’s one-stop shop

Before we begin…

Prime time for AXA

AXA Investment Management has grand plans. Its Prime unit – a group that launched last year to house the various private markets strategies that parent company AXA Group’s investment teams have built since 2013 – manages around €34 billion. Now, it wants to increase its third-party AUM portion by becoming a one-stop shop for GPs and LPs, according to Pascal Christory, global head of AXA IM Prime.

To this end, it is firing on all cylinders in terms of strategies, including the growing GP stakes market, Chistory told Side Letter this week in an interview in London. AXA IM Prime will take minority stakes in the management companies of private markets firms and will target managers across asset classes globally, with a bias towards Western Europe-based managers with between $1 billion and $10 billion of AUM, Christory said. While he declined to comment on any fundraising plans, Side Letter understands that the unit could aim to raise a few hundred million euros for a dedicated fund.

AXA IM Prime (Prime is an acronym for ‘private markets enabler’) is also getting in on the burgeoning NAV loans market – a strategy Christory says AXA has been investing via since 2017 when a subsidiary financed a loan for a secondaries fund it was an LP in. “We got very familiar with the dynamics, with the mechanisms, with all the technicalities on that NAV loan,” he said. AXA liked the strategy so much that since then, 25 such loans worth more than €5 billion have been added to the portfolio, according to Christory.

The unit is understood to already have raised $400 million for a NAV loan-dedicated strategy (Christory declined to comment on this, too), which should be 80 percent deployed by the end of the year. We’ll have more on AXA IM Prime’s plans in the coming weeks.

Patria’s extension

Brazilian manager Patria Investments has secured a fundraising extension for its seventh flagship fund and is aiming to gather up to $2.5 billion by the end of 2024, chief executive Alexandre Saigh said on the firm’s Q3 earnings call on Tuesday.

“While the fundraising environment has remained particularly challenging across the industry, we are seeing conversations with LPs evolve in a positive way, and we have secured an extension of our fundraising period for the flagship fund until the end of 2024,” Saigh said. “We believe this additional time will allow us to advance discussions with prospective LPs and bring the fund to a size between $2 billion and $2.5 billion.”

Fund VII has been in market for less than six months; it was launched in June with an initial target of $3 billion, according to PEI data. Saigh said on the earnings call that the fund has amassed “approximately $1.5 billion” so far and “should end the year between $1.5 billion, $1.6 billion”.

Following the acquisition of Abrdn’s European private equity business, Patria now has approximately $38 billion of total assets under management, Saigh said on the earnings call, making it Brazil’s largest private markets firm and one of the biggest alternatives managers in Latin America. Saigh added that the acquisition is expected to be completed in H1 2024.

The firm is also planning to launch a new global private markets strategy that will combine Abrdn’s exposure with Patria’s $1.3 billion feeder fund business. “This vertical will offer clients diversified exposure to global private markets through private equity primaries, secondaries and co-investment strategies, as well as direct access to global private market products through our feeder partnerships,” said Saigh.

Patria has raised $4.9 billion between the beginning of 2023 and early November. As of the end of Q3, the firm’s AUM has grown by 7 percent compared with the same period last year, and its fee-earning AUM grew by 15 percent.

More on CPPIB’s sale

One of the firms involved in Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s approximately C$2 billion ($1.45 billion; €1.36 billion) LP portfolio sale has been revealed.

In August, affiliate title Buyouts reported (registration required) that Ardian had stepped up to buy a funds portfolio from the pension giant, although it did not take up the full offering, which was valued at around $2 billion. Instead, Ardian was able to pick and choose what it wanted out of the pool and put together its own portfolio, Buyouts reported at the time. CPPIB confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that it had completed the sale of 20 fund interests, mostly of North American and European buyout funds.

October filings from the UK’s Gazette show CPPIB sold its interests in vehicles associated with BC European Capital X. A source confirmed the fund interests were part of the transfer. CPPIB, Ardian and BC Partners declined to comment.

Fund X closed on its €7 billion target in early 2018, according to PEI data. The vehicle had a total value to paid-in capital of 1.41x and an internal rate of return of 9.82 percent at the end of the first quarter, according to data from Teachers’ Retirement System of the City of New York.

If you’re aware of any other fund interests involved in the sale, do get in touch.

