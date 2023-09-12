Side Letter: Beware PE’s compliance countdown

Hamilton Lane’s succession

Just as Side Letter was going to press came the news that Mario Giannini, long-time chief executive at Hamilton Lane, is stepping aside after 22 years in the role. Erik Hirsch and Juan Delgado-Moreira will become co-chief executives as of 1 January next year, with Giannini staying on as executive co-chairman. Under Giannini’s stewardship, Hamilton Lane has grown to a firm with around $818 billion in assets under management and supervision, which went public in 2017. Check out our 2020 podcast interview with Giannini here.

The clock is ticking

Side Letter noted last week that a group of six trade associations representing private fund and loan syndication firms has filed a lawsuit to block the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s recent private market reforms. Now that the dust has had time to settle, our colleagues at Private Funds CFO (registration required) have been speaking to legal experts to get their views on the suit. Their answer: time isn’t on the plaintiffs’ side.

Fund managers that decide to wait for the courts to review the lawsuit before making any changes to their operations are putting themselves at risk, the experts warn. A backlog in the US courts means that any potential relief would be months away at best, PF CFO notes, with petitioners across the country currently experiencing an average wait time of 9.4 months from filing to judgment. All the while, the first deadline in the SEC’s reforms will take effect 60 days after the rules appear in the Federal Register.

H Gregory Baker, a former SEC enforcement lawyer who now chairs Patterson, Belknap’s securities litigation group, told PF CFO: “The SEC still has a lot of enforcement powers, regardless of whether these rules stand. I would never advise anyone to wait to see how this plays out in court, because you never know. The clock is still ticking.”

Meanwhile, Brian Daly, a partner with Akin Gump, recommends fund managers plan for the reforms and hold off on large-scale commitments of resources or capital until early October. This, Daly notes, will give them a chance to understand the litigation landscape while the industry begins to get to grips with what the reforms will mean.

Close but no cigar

How many closings does a GP need to complete a fundraise? The number has grown in recent years, from an average of just 3.6 in 2020 to 5.8 this year. That was one takeaway from a recent placement agent webinar Side Letter had the pleasure of tuning into. First closes have been smaller: reaching, on average, 53 percent of the fund’s target in 2022, versus 62 percent in prior years.

So, what are GPs doing to mitigate these factors? 1) Using carrots in the form of first-close and size discounts, as well as increased co-investments; and 2) getting on with their investments: about 80 percent of all GPs in the market have a seeded portfolio of about two or three assets.

LP relationships are also critical, with a focus on fundamentals in conversations such as “price discipline, prudent leverage and building companies that are attractive assets to strategic [buyers]”.

L Catt’s pet care pedigree

Though Private Equity International doesn’t often cover individual deal news, something about L Catterton’s latest Japan transaction caught Side Letter’s eye. The firm today disclosed an investment into Withmal, a Japanese pet care chain, for an undisclosed sum. While the sector is a familiar one for L Catterton – the firm is understood to have invested around $1.3 billion across 17 pet care companies over the past 25 years – this deal is significant because it marks the firm’s fourth such deal in Asia in the space of just 18 months, representing about $200 million of cumulative investments across China, India, and now, Japan.

L Catterton’s rampant appetite for pet care in Asia in recent years seems to indicate the firm is actively hoping to replicate its successes in this sector elsewhere. Side Letter understands the firm has already exited seven of its global pet care transactions to date, generating proceeds of approximately $1.7 billion and an aggregate return of approximately 5.5x. With pedigree like that, who can blame it for seeking a repeat performance?

Essentials